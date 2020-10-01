UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas unchanged as rising output offsets higher LNG exports

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as rising output offset a smaller than expected weekly storage and an expected increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Sept. 25. That is a little lower than the 79-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and keeps inventories on track to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. Front-month gas futures settled unchanged at $2.527 per million British thermal units. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to a two-week high of 87.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday from a four-month low of 84.9 bcfd last week. For the month, however, output was on track to decline for a second time in a row in September to a four-month low of 87.2 bcfd as storms in the Gulf of Mexico, pipeline maintenance and low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand destruction caused energy firms to shut wells and cut back on new drilling. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 83.5 bcfd this week to 85.8 bcfd next week due to higher heating usage and LNG exports, with both Cameron and Cove Point expected back in a week or so. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants averaged 5.7 bcfd in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse some cargo cancellations. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 25 Sep 18 Sep 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +79 +66 +109 +78 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 86 78 75 73 102 U.S. GFS CDDs 59 67 99 72 52 U.S. GFS TDDs 145 145 174 145 154 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 85.6 86.5 87.0 94.4 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.5 6.0 6.5 7.6 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 91.1 92.5 93.4 102.0 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 5.7 6.4 7.5 6.3 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.2 5.3 6.1 5.3 6.7 U.S. Residential 4.7 4.9 6.3 4.9 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 30.7 29.0 34.3 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.8 22.1 21.4 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.3 4.3 4.2 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 69.0 69.9 72.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 82.4 83.5 85.8 86.4 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.66 1.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.95 1.18 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.82 3.87 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.98 1.16 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.43 1.35 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.06 1.18 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.21 5.33 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.73 1.16 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.00 19.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 20.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.25 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 42.64 44.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.25 56.88 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 102.00 71.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminsk, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)