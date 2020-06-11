UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas up as output slows, despite weaker demand forecast

(Adds latest prices) June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday as output continues to slow despite forecasts for demand to decline, lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a weekly storage build in line with estimates. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 93 billion cubic feet of gas into storage during the week ended June 5. That matched analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 107 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 94 bcf for the period. Front-month gas futures rose 3.3 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $1.813 per million British thermal units. Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading about 24% and 48% over the front month, respectively, on hopes the economy will snap back as state governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 88.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in June from a one-year low of 89.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With milder weather expected in mid-June, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from 82.6 bcfd this week to 79.6 bcfd next week. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 4.2 bcfd (43% utilization) so far in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months as buyers canceled dozens of cargoes for the summer with U.S. gas prices trading mostly higher than in Europe since late April due to global demand destruction from the coronavirus and record-high European stockpiles. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 5 May 29 Jun 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Jun 5 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +93 +102 +107 +94 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 7 14 14 13 U.S. GFS CDDs 183 183 137 158 152 U.S. GFS TDDs 191 190 151 172 165 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.7 88.4 88.6 90.0 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 6.0 6.6 7.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 94.4 95.2 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.4 5.0 5.0 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 5.2 4.0 4.4 5.3 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 34.8 31.8 31.3 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 70.8 67.8 67.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 81.1 82.6 79.6 80.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.72 1.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.59 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.55 2.48 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.47 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.60 1.62 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.67 1.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.24 2.16 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.42 1.28 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.75 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.75 26.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.50 25.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.50 20.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.75 23.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.00 23.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Dan Grebler and Sonya Hepinstall)