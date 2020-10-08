UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas up to highest since August as Hurricane Delta shuts output

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday to their highest since August, as the Gulf of Mexico braced for Hurricane Delta's arrival and the market focused more on production declines than on lower gas flows to the region's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants. Delta was expected to slam into Louisiana on Friday with winds over 100 miles per hour (161 kph). Traders noted that prices fell early in the session, then turned positive following a report showing an expected, below-normal storage build last week that keeps inventories on track to reach a record high by the end of October. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities injected 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Oct. 2. That is in line with the 73-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 102 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 86 bcf. Front-month gas futures rose 2.1 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $2.627 per million British thermal units, their highest since Aug. 31. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to drop from a 26-month low of 84.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday to a preliminary 83.3 bcfd on Thursday as Gulf Coast producers shut wells. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said energy firms shut 1.7 bcfd, or 62%, of offshore Gulf of Mexico gas production. In Louisiana, Cameron LNG said it would shut its LNG export plant, while Cheniere Energy Inc reduced gas flows to its Sabine Pass facility but planned to keep it operating with a small "ride-out" crew. With LNG exports declining, Refinitiv projected demand would slip from 86.9 bcfd this week to 85.5 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 2 Sep 25 Oct 2 average (Actual) (Actual) Oct 2 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +75 +76 +102 +86 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 117 104 75 73 127 U.S. GFS CDDs 52 55 99 72 40 U.S. GFS TDDs 169 159 174 145 167 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.6 85.7 85.6 94.2 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 6.7 6.5 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.6 92.4 92.1 101.5 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.9 5.9 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.4 7.1 7.4 6.1 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.3 6.0 5.7 5.8 6.7 U.S. Residential 4.9 6.2 5.9 5.8 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 31.3 30.4 31.1 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.8 22.1 21.7 21.5 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 71.8 70.0 70.4 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 83.4 86.9 85.5 84.6 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.01 1.86 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.15 1.15 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.97 4.00 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.12 1.09 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.59 1.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.34 1.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.92 4.24 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.40 0.61 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 25.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.75 22.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.67 43.08 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 26.50 55.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.25 44.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio)