UPDATE 2-U.S. natural gas futures fall 3% on big storage build, lower demand

    May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% on
Thursday on a bigger-than-usual weekly storage build and
forecasts for lower demand and exports than previously expected.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
utilities injected 109 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into
storage during the week ended May 22.
    That was slightly higher than the 107-bcf build analysts
forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 110
bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19)
average build of 93 bcf for the period.
    The increase boosted stockpiles to 2.612 trillion cubic feet
(tcf), 19.3% above the five-year average of 2.189 tcf for this
time of year.
    On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for
the most actively traded July contract fell 5.9 cents, or 3.1%,
to settle at $1.827 per million British thermal units. Even
though the July futures were down from the close in the
prior session, the contract was still up about 6% from where the
June contract expired on Wednesday when it was the front-month.
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and
calendar 2021 were trading about 22% and 45% over the
front-month, respectively, on expectations the U.S. economy will
snap back as governments lift coronavirus-linked travel
restrictions.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S.
Lower 48 states fell to 89.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in
April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    Refinitiv slightly reduced its demand projections for the
next two weeks, including exports, to 78.4 bcfd from 78.5 bcfd
on Wednesday due to slightly milder weather forecasts.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 22        May 15        May 22     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  May 22    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +109           +83          +110        +93      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              16             15           24          32           29
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             140            136          125         120          115
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             156            151          149         152          144
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.1         88.3        89.7         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            6.1          6.2         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           94.2         94.5        97.4         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.1          2.1         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.9            4.7          4.7         4.8          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          5.9            6.0          6.4         5.7          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           5.4            4.6          4.6         4.9          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          5.6            4.0          3.9         4.7          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.1           29.2         28.8        28.7         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           21.7           21.4         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.7          1.7         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.0           65.6         65.1        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.9           78.4         78.3        79.0         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.78           1.79                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.52           1.43                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.61           2.60                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.46           1.45                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.70           1.70                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.58           1.72                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.28           2.30                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.63           1.60                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             21.00          20.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                23.25          22.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             21.25          23.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   21.13          22.00                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              17.88          26.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   30.00          26.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Paul
Simao and Tom Brown)
