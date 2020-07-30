UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas falls over 5% on milder weather outlook

(Adds latest prices) July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 5% on Thursday on forecasts power generators will burn less gas next week as cooling demand drops with the coming of milder weather despite a small weekly storage build that was in line with expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities injected just 26 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended July 24, when consumers were still cranking up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave that has blanketed much of the country since late June. That matches the 26-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 56 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 33 bcf. But with the weather expected to turn cooler in coming weeks, analysts said utilities would start injecting more gas into storage than usual and inventories will reach a record high over 4.1 tcf by the end of the injection season in October. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most active September contract fell 10.1 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $1.829 per million British thermal units. Even though gas futures were only up about 1% so far this week, the contract has been volatile in intraday trade after falling over 5% on Monday and rising over 5% on Wednesday. The premium of the October contract over September NGU20-V20, meanwhile, rose to its highest on record as the market expects energy demand to rise as the economy rebounds later this year when governments lift coronavirus lockdowns. With the weather expected to moderate, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will drop from 92.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 89.3 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 24 Jul 17 Jul 24 average (Actual) (Actual) Jul 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +26 +37 +56 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 216 216 219 204 197 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 217 220 207 200 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.1 89.0 88.9 91.4 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 7.0 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.8 95.9 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.7 3.2 4.1 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 44.9 45.0 41.3 41.6 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 81.0 77.3 77.6 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 92.3 89.3 91.2 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.77 1.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.80 1.89 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.58 2.58 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.78 1.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.70 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.59 2.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.30 1.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 35.75 34.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 35.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 22.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.29 39.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 75.00 53.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 63.75 48.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)