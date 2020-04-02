Energy
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas falls to 24-yr low on small storage draw, rising oil output worries

    April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% on
Thursday to their lowest in 24 years for the second straight day
on a smaller-than-expected weekly storage draw and concerns
higher crude prices could boost gas production from U.S. shale
oil fields.
    Crude prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald
Trump said he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a
major oil production cut.
    "This market’s negative response to today’s Trump tweet
appeared related to the possibility that higher oil prices could
boost U.S. oil production sustainably in the process of spitting
out more associated gas output than had previously been
expected," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and
Associates in Galena, Illinois.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.5 cents, or 2.2%, to settle at
$1.552 per million British thermal units, their lowest since
August 1995. The contract also closed at its lowest since August
1995 on Wednesday.
    That move lower came despite forecasts for more U.S. heating
demand next week than previously expected.
    "Despite a move in weather forecasts to include some early
spring chill in the eastern United States next week, the market
remains unfazed," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber &
Associates in Houston.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
utilities pulled 19 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage
during the week ended March 27.
    That was less than the 24-bcf draw analysts forecast in a
Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 6 bcf during the
same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction
of 19 bcf for the period.
    The decrease for the week ended March 27 cut stockpiles to
1.986 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 17.2% above the five-year
average of 1.694 tcf for this time of year.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in
years as record production and months of mild winter weather
enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021
 were trading at much higher levels than the
front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year
once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar
2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 16
days and over 2025 for six days.
                
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -19            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             195            187          185          194          192
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              28             32           26          26            22
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             223            219          211          220          214
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.0         93.3        90.2          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.3          6.1          8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5           99.3         99.3        98.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          1.9          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.6          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.1          9.1          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.7          8.7         10.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.0         12.2        15.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           27.4         27.8        25.3          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.4        23.1          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.6         77.9        81.2          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           97.8         94.6        92.7          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.69           1.71                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.38           1.59                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.27           2.23                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.27           1.39                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.51           1.57                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.54           1.65                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.53           1.48                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.21           0.24                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             19.00          20.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.25          20.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             16.75          16.25                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   19.75          19.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              12.25          11.75                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   12.00          12.50                               
 
