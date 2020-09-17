UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures drop 11% to six-week low on big storage build

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 11% to a six-week low on Thursday after last week's storage build was bigger than expected, keeping stockpiles on track to reach a record high by the end of October. Prices were already trading down on expectations output would start to rise from a two-year low as producers return wells shut-in for Hurricane Sally and on forecasts calling for lower cooling demand over the next two weeks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities injected 89 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Sept. 11. That is higher than the 79-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 77 bcf. The increase boosted stockpiles to 3.614 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 13.2% above the five-year average of 3.193 tcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures fell 25 cents, or 11.0%, to $2.017 per million British thermal units at 11:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Aug. 13. That puts the contract on track for its biggest one-day percentage loss since January 2019. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was on track to rise to 85.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Thursday from a two-year low of 84.8 bcfd on Wednesday due to Sally-related shutdowns. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall from 85.3 bcfd this week to 81.9 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 5.4 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 11 Sep 4 Sep 11 average (Actual) (Actual) Sep 11 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +89 +70 +82 +77 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 47 40 14 24 54 U.S. GFS CDDs 74 80 149 130 86 U.S. GFS TDDs 121 120 163 154 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.4 86.3 85.9 93.3 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 5.7 6.5 7.8 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.2 92.0 92.4 100.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.5 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.1 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 4.8 6.9 7.0 6.5 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 5.3 4.7 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.1 4.9 3.8 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.3 33.8 28.8 35.8 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.7 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.0 70.6 66.8 71.3 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 84.0 85.3 81.9 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.06 2.19 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.96 1.29 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.43 3.40 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.90 1.07 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.90 1.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.25 1.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.80 2.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.39 1.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 20.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.00 18.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.25 31.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.25 33.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.50 34.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 36.75 37.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)