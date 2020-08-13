Energy
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures edge up on hot forecasts and lower output

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Thursday on forecasts for the weather to
remain hot and air conditioning demand high over the next two weeks, a slowdown in output and an
increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
    That price increase came despite a report showing an expected, bigger-than-usual storage build last
week when the weather was milder than now.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities injected 58 billion cubic feet
(bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended Aug. 7.
    That was in line with the 57-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an
increase of 51 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 44 bcf.

    Front-month gas futures rose 3.0 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $2.182 per million British
thermal units.
    Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 40% jump in
prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in
August helped pull U.S. gas up about 21% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes
to go to Europe.
    U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas
flowing to the plants climbed to 4.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month
low of 3.3 bcfd in July.
    With LNG exports rising and the weather expected to remain hot through the end of August, Refinitiv
projected U.S. demand, including exports, will average around 89.6 bcfd this week and next.
    U.S. output, meanwhile, is on track to fall about 1.8 bcfd to a two-week low of 87.8 bcfd over the
past three days due mostly to maintenance work in West Virginia.
                
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                           Aug 7         Jul 31       Jul 31     average    
                                         (Actual)       (Actual)                  Jul 31    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +58            +33          +51         +44      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              1              2            1           4            5
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             215            213          211         192          181
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             216            215          212         196          186
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.9         88.9        92.6         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.7            6.9          6.9         7.8          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.0           95.7         95.7       100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            1.9          1.9         2.9          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.8            5.6          5.7         5.4          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.9            4.4          4.6         4.1          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.5         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.6            3.5          3.5         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          40.5           41.7         41.1        42.5         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.5         21.6        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.0            2.1          2.1         2.1          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    76.5           77.8         77.2        78.5         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         88.2           89.6         89.5        90.9         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   2.05           2.19                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.70           1.96                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.85           2.80                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.15           1.25                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.92           1.96                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.56           1.85                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           3.01           2.61                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.73           1.39                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             37.25          41.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                32.25          33.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             97.00          26.75                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   22.75          17.13                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              64.50          36.00                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   66.00          36.00                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham, Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
