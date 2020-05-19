UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures rise near 3% as output slows

(Adds latest prices) May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 3% on Tuesday on a continued slowdown in output as energy firms shut oil and gas wells and slash spending on new drilling after crude prices sank earlier this year due to the sharp demand decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That price increase came despite expectation that the pandemic will keep domestic energy use and exports low for months. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.7 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $1.830 per million British thermal units, their highest since May 7. Looking forward, analysts expect that prices will rise as governments lift travel restrictions with futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 trading about 25% and 50% over the front-month, respectively. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. EQT Corp, the biggest U.S. natural gas producer, said on Tuesday it started to reduce output in Pennsylvania and Ohio on May 16 as demand destruction from the coronavirus cut current prices for the fuel. Energy consultant Rystad Energy said the pandemic would cause U.S. gas production to fall every month through November, when it is expected to reach 82.5 bcfd. Refinitiv projected that demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would hold at around 78.2 bcfd this week and next, which is lower than its 79.8-bcfd forecast for next week on Monday. U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in May, Refinitiv said, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 15 May 8 May 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 15 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +94 +103 +101 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 26 24 44 47 46 U.S. GFS CDDs 119 122 107 99 94 U.S. GFS TDDs 145 146 151 146 140 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.1 88.8 89.1 88.5 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.8 6.0 6.1 7.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 94.8 95.2 95.3 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.3 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 6.6 5.9 5.7 5.6 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.9 5.4 4.7 5.5 5.5 U.S. Residential 10.2 5.6 4.1 5.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 26.7 29.3 26.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.6 21.6 21.4 21.8 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.4 65.5 65.7 66.1 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 85.7 78.2 78.1 78.6 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.66 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.16 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.42 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.22 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.71 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.42 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.90 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 13.63 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 18.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)