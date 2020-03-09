UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas jumps 4% with oil price drop expected to cut gas output

(Adds quote, latest prices) March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 4% on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected and expectations the collapse in oil prices would prompt drillers to cut back on oil and gas production. Earlier in the day, gas prices dropped to their lowest in over 21 years as they followed the collapse in oil prices. But by midday, some analysts noted plunging oil prices could help gas prices by reducing associated gas production. U.S. oil futures fell as much as 34% in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia signaled it would hike output to win market share even though the coronavirus has already left the market oversupplied. Even before crude futures collapsed, gas prices over the past week had been trading within a nickel of their lowest since August 1998 as record production and mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage this winter, making fuel shortages and prices spikes unlikely. Much of the growth in gas output was coming from gas associated with the production of oil in shale basins like the Permian in West Texas. Since drillers were seeking oil, that production was insensitive to low gas prices. "A large enough decrease in (oil production in) the Permian could support natural gas prices as a whole," Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, said in a report. Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.0 cents, or 4.1%, to settle at $1.778 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). Earlier in the session, gas slid to $1.61 per mmBtu, its lowest since August 1998. If prices drop below that level, they would fall to their lowest since September 1995. Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 100.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 107.5 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 104.4 bcfd this week and 99.6 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 6 Feb. 28 March 6 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 6 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -63 -109 -164 -99 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 257 231 293 280 291 U.S. GFS CDDs 14 16 10 14 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 271 247 370 294 301 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 93.7 93.7 88.5 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.8 7.3 8.6 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.2 100.5 101.0 97.2 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 3.0 2.9 3.1 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 7.7 8.2 5.1 1.8 U.S. Commercial 13.2 10.8 12.6 13.4 12.3 U.S. Residential 20.5 16.1 19.4 21.7 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 27.5 27.8 25.1 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.8 23.0 23.8 23.4 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 93.4 84.5 90.9 90.6 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 109.9 100.7 107.5 103.6 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.76 1.89 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.54 1.67 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.64 2.64 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.52 1.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.52 1.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.75 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.90 2.10 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.25 0.34 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.25 21.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.50 20.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.25 17.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.75 24.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.75 25.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.50 28.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)