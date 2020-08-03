Energy
August 3, 2020 / 1:30 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UPDATE 4-U.S. natgas soars nearly 17% as LNG exports rise, heat returns

8 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds benchmark)
    Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 17% to a near three-month high on Monday as
demand rose for exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and weather forecasters boosted expectations for
hot weather and cooling demand next week.
    Front-month gas futures rose 30.2 cents, or 16.8%, to settle at $2.101 per million British
thermal units, their highest close since May 5. That was their biggest one-day rise since November 2018.
    "A combination of stagnant production ... and a hot change in August’s weather forecasts is creating
a bullish set-up that has short sellers running for the exits," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at
Gelber & Associates in Houston, noting this was the front-month’s first close above $2/mmBtu in three
months and only the second since late January.
    Last week, speculators boosted long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange for a seventh
straight week to their highest since November 2018 on expectations energy demand will rise as the
economy rebounds from coronavirus lockdowns.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average U.S. production fell to a two-month low of 87.8 billion cubic
feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 88.0 bcfd in July and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in
November.
    With hot weather expected to return, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise
from an average of 88.8 bcfd this week to 92.5 bcfd next week.
    U.S. LNG exports in August are on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of
pipeline gas flowing to the plants rose to 4.0 bcfd so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in
July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. That is still well below the record high of 8.7 bcfd in
February.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                            Jul          Jul 24       Jul 31     average    
                                       31(Forecast)     (Actual)                  Jul 31    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +35            +26          +58         +33      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              4              2            1           3            3
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             211            213          218         200          194
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             215            215          219         203          197
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.5           88.0         88.1        92.3         79.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.8          6.8         8.1          8.0
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                         95.3           94.8        94.910      100.4         87.3
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.3            2.2          2.2         3.0          2.2
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.7            5.7          5.7         4.8          4.4
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.2            4.0          5.0         4.3          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           4.4            4.4          4.5         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Residential                          3.5            3.6          3.7         3.5          3.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          44.7           40.9         43.4        43.6         36.6
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.4         21.5        21.4         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.3          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            2.0          2.1         2.0          2.0
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    80.7           76.9         79.6        79.3         71.4
 Total U.S. Demand                         91.9           88.8         92.5        91.4         80.0
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.83           1.81                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.50           1.48                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.54           2.59                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.23           1.25                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.66           1.75                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.51           1.49                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.26           2.61                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.64           1.12                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             28.00          31.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                26.75          31.00                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             35.45          28.25                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   20.81          35.00                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              54.00          74.00                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   43.00          62.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below