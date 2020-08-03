UPDATE 4-U.S. natgas soars nearly 17% as LNG exports rise, heat returns

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds benchmark) Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 17% to a near three-month high on Monday as demand rose for exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and weather forecasters boosted expectations for hot weather and cooling demand next week. Front-month gas futures rose 30.2 cents, or 16.8%, to settle at $2.101 per million British thermal units, their highest close since May 5. That was their biggest one-day rise since November 2018. "A combination of stagnant production ... and a hot change in August’s weather forecasts is creating a bullish set-up that has short sellers running for the exits," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston, noting this was the front-month’s first close above $2/mmBtu in three months and only the second since late January. Last week, speculators boosted long positions on the New York Mercantile Exchange for a seventh straight week to their highest since November 2018 on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds from coronavirus lockdowns. Data provider Refinitiv said average U.S. production fell to a two-month low of 87.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 88.0 bcfd in July and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With hot weather expected to return, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 88.8 bcfd this week to 92.5 bcfd next week. U.S. LNG exports in August are on track to rise for the first time in six months as the amount of pipeline gas flowing to the plants rose to 4.0 bcfd so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes. That is still well below the record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul Jul 24 Jul 31 average 31(Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +35 +26 +58 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 2 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 211 213 218 200 194 U.S. GFS TDDs 215 215 219 203 197 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.5 88.0 88.1 92.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 6.8 8.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.3 94.8 94.910 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.2 2.2 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 5.7 4.8 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.2 4.0 5.0 4.3 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 44.7 40.9 43.4 43.6 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.5 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.7 76.9 79.6 79.3 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 91.9 88.8 92.5 91.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.83 1.81 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.54 2.59 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.23 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.26 2.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.64 1.12 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.00 31.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.75 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.45 28.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 20.81 35.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 54.00 74.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.00 62.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)