U.S. natgas ease on expected big storage build, coronavirus demand destruction

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday on expectations a federal report will show a bigger-than-usual weekly storage build and forecasts of coming demand destruction from the coronavirus outbreak. Analysts said utilities likely injected 24 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 3. That compares with an increase of 25 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 6 bcf for the period. If correct, the increase for the week ended April 3 would bring stockpiles to 2.010 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 18.2% above the five-year average of 1.700 tcf for this time of year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. On last day of trade before the long Good Friday holiday weekend, front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.2 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.771 per million British thermal units. For the week, that puts the front month up 9% after falling about 1% last week to its lowest since August 1995. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Analysts said steps to slow the spread of coronavirus reduced demand from commercial and industrial companies as offices closed and factories run at lower capacities. Electricity trade group Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said power demand fell last week to a 16-year low EEI-. The EIA projected U.S. gas consumption would fall to 83.79 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 81.24 bcfd in 2021 from a record 84.97 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual decline in consumption since 2017 and the first time demand falls for two consecutive years since 2006. Looking ahead, however, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading much higher than the front month on expectations demand will jump in coming months as the economy recovers with the loosening of travel and work restrictions as the spread of the new coronavirus slows. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 20 days and over 2025 for 10 days. In Texas, gas forwards for 2021 at the Waha hub in the Permian basin were trading at their highest levels in years, up from below zero now, on expectations gas supplies from oil drilling will drop as low crude prices prompt energy firms to cut rigs. With cooler weather still coming, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will rise from an average of 92.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 98.7 bcfd next week. That is similar of Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April 3 March 27 April 3 average (Forecast) (Actual) April 3 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +24 -19 +25 +6 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 218 215 141 164 168 U.S. GFS CDDs 24 24 31 31 28 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 238 172 197 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.2 93.0 93.0 89.1 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.8 6.6 7.7 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 98.8 99.6 96.8 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 4.7 5.4 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.1 7.9 7.7 3.4 1.8 U.S. Commercial 9.6 8.4 10.5 7.9 8.2 U.S. Residential 13.9 11.6 15.1 10.4 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 28.1 27.0 25.6 21.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.4 23.6 22.0 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.3 77.4 83.1 72.7 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 92.4 98.7 83.5 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.86 1.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.48 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.44 2.51 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.44 1.43 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.74 1.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.65 1.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.99 2.10 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL -0.15 0.28 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 22.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.25 19.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.00 94.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.88 23.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.00 25.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.00 27.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)