U.S. natgas eases as last week's high prices boost output, reduce demand

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for slightly lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a slow increase in output after prices jumped to a seven-month high last week. Traders noted futures soared last week because the market was no longer concerned prices will have to drop later this year to encourage producers to shut wells to prevent stockpiles from reaching tank tops. That is because power generators have been burning record amounts of gas during the hotter-than-normal summer to keep air conditioners humming and LNG exports are now picking up. Front-month gas futures fell 3.9 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.199 per million British thermal units at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 26. Speculators last week boosted their long positions on the NYMEX for an eighth week in a row to their highest since November 2018 on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds when state governments lift more coronavirus-linked lockdowns. Data provider Refinitiv said average U.S. production rose to 88.7 billion cubic feet per day from 88.1 bcfd in July. That is still well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. U.S. LNG exports in August were on track to rise for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.1 bcfd in August from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July, when buyers canceled dozens of cargoes - the most in a month. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 89.1 bcfd this week to 90.0 bcfd next week. But that is lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday because last week's higher gas prices will cause some power generators to burn more coal instead of gas. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 7 Jul 31 Jul 31 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +52 +33 +51 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 1 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 224 215 211 192 186 U.S. GFS TDDs 225 217 212 196 190 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 89.1 88.8 92.6 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.5 6.5 7.8 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 95.6 95.4 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.9 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.7 5.4 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.9 4.5 4.9 4.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 40.5 41.1 41.3 42.5 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.5 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.5 77.1 77.4 78.5 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 88.2 89.1 90.0 90.9 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.15 2.26 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.36 1.34 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.60 2.72 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.19 1.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.89 1.94 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.47 1.42 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.92 1.99 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.36 0.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 22.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.50 25.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.79 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 26.88 18.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 23.50 24.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 24.00 24.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)