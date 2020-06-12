U.S. natgas eases on mild weather, lower demand and falling LNG exports

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and weaker cooling demand than previously expected and declining liquefied natural gas exports. Front-month gas futures fell 2.1 cents, or 1.2%, to $1.792 per million British thermal units at 7:54 a.m. EDT (1154 GMT). Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 88.6 billion cubic feet per day in June from a one-year low of 89.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With milder weather expected in mid-June, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from 82.5 bcfd this week to 79.1 bcfd next week before rising to 85.4 bcfd in two weeks as the weather warms again. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 4.1 bcfd (42% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months as buyers canceled dozens of cargoes for the summer with U.S. gas prices trading mostly higher than in Europe since late April due to demand destruction from the coronavirus and record-high European stockpiles. In fact, higher U.S. prices prompted some energy firms to send LNG to the United States for storage. U.S. pipeline exports, however, are rising as North American consumers crank up their air conditioners. Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd in June, up from a seven-month low of 2.2 bcfd in May but still well below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.4 bcfd this month, up from 4.8 bcfd in May but shy of the record 5.6 bcfd in March. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 12 Jun 5 Jun 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 12 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +87 +93 +111 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 8 14 14 12 U.S. GFS CDDs 177 183 137 158 155 U.S. GFS TDDs 185 191 151 172 167 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.7 88.5 88.6 90.0 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 6.0 6.5 7.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 95.0 94.6 95.1 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.4 2.4 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.4 5.1 5.0 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 5.2 4.0 4.0 5.3 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 34.6 31.6 31.3 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.3 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 70.7 67.6 67.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 81.1 82.5 79.1 80.2 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.77 1.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.49 1.59 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.51 2.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.47 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.57 1.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.55 1.67 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.05 2.24 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.46 1.42 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.75 20.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.03 24.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 19.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 6.38 15.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 19.75 24.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 20.50 27.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)