U.S. natgas falls from 16-wk high on forecasts for lower demand and exports

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 6% on Wednesday on forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected and longer-term projections that demand and exports will drop in coming weeks due to government lockdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. That price decline comes after gas prices jumped 13% to a 16-week high earlier this week on a sharp decline in output as shale drillers shut oil wells due to the 60% collapse in crude prices so far this year. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 13.6 cents, or 6.4%, to $1.998 per million British thermal units at 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT). Tuesday's close was the highest since Jan. 14. Price increases earlier this week boosted the U.S. front-month over the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands and the Japan/Korea Marker (JKM) , making U.S. gas the most expensive of the world's major benchmarks. That is why some liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers have canceled U.S. cargoes - because it would cost more to buy gas in the United States than it could be sold for in parts of Europe and Asia - and that does not include fees for shipping or liquefaction. Most U.S. LNG, however, has already been sold forward years in advance to utilities consuming the fuel, so U.S. cargoes will likely continue to go to Europe and Asia. Traders noted the latest price moves marked the point at which the spot market has finally caught up to the forwards market since U.S. gas prices for the summer have been trading over some European and Asian hubs for weeks. Those U.S. gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 are trading much higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen pandemic restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as energy firms cut spending on drilling. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 89.8 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.8 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. The EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With slightly cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from an average of 82.9 bcfd this week to 85.4 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 82.5 bcfd this week and 86.8 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus pandemic is reducing global gas use, the EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in the coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 7.0 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 1 Apr 24 May 1 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 1 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +92 +70 +96 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 101 110 87 81 74 U.S. GFS CDDs 66 65 59 67 66 U.S. GFS TDDs 167 175 146 128 141 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 89.8 89.9 88.9 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.9 6.4 7.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.8 95.7 96.3 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.7 4.3 4.5 4.5 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.5 7.3 7.5 5.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 7.3 6.6 7.8 6.1 5.5 U.S. Residential 9.2 7.9 10.2 6.9 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 25.6 23.8 26.4 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.2 22.1 22.6 21.9 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.5 68.6 70.8 67.7 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 82.9 85.4 80.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.93 1.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.63 1.68 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.95 2.54 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.49 1.53 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.97 1.78 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.76 1.63 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.23 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.77 1.65 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.00 16.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.48 21.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 19.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 16.64 15.92 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 20.00 20.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 21.75 21.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)