U.S. natgas firms near three-week high on warmer weather views

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Wednesday to their highest in nearly three weeks as forecasts for above-normal temperatures were expected to boost cooling demand, while concerns that a storm nearing the Gulf of Mexico could affect production also provided support. On its last day as the front-month contract, gas futures for August delivery rose 1.5 cents, or 0.8%, to $1.815 per million British thermal units at 11:09 a.m. EDT (1509 GMT), having touched its highest since July 10 earlier in the session. September futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up at $1.87 per mmBtu. The warmer weather seen on the east coast of the Unites States is supporting prices, Raymond James analyst Muhammed Ghulam said, noting there are some concerns about the impact on offshore production due to Atlantic storms. Although weather forecasts turned less hot from the previous day, Refinitiv data showed temperatures will remain above-normal in the Lower 48 U.S. states. A system in the Atlantic, near Dominica, has a 90% of chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48-hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it is latest advisory. "There is a little bit of concern that the storm coming toward the Gulf could shut down some production," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Meanwhile, weekly supply was likely to rise to 96.0 billion cubic feet per day next week, up from current week's 95.8 bcfd. Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will slide from 91.4 bcfd this week to 89.1 bcfd next week. The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) was expected to reinforce dovish policy to aid its coronavirus-hit economy. "The economic outlook - we really need to see that improve to give us a hope of better demand going forward," Flynn said. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 24 Jul 17 Jul 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 24 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +27 +37 +56 +33 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 216 225 219 204 198 U.S. GFS TDDs 217 226 220 207 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.1 89.0 89.1 91.4 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 6.8 6.9 8.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.8 96.0 98.4 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.6 5.1 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.7 3.3 4.3 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 44.9 44.2 40.9 41.6 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.8 80.1 76.8 77.6 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 92.7 91.4 89.1 91.2 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.83 1.85 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.89 1.89 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.58 2.58 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.31 1.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.74 1.71 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.75 1.73 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.57 2.35 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.23 0.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 34.75 46.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.25 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.25 25.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.67 24.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.25 45.30 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.75 37.25 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)