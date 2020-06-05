U.S. natgas futures climb as LNG exports rise, Gulf of Mexico storm

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed on Friday along with other energy contracts as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports rose and a storm brewed in the Gulf of Mexico. That gas price increase, however, came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower air conditioning demand in mid June. Front-month gas futures rose 2.6 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.848 per million British thermal units at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT). That puts the contract on track to rise for a fourth day in a row for the first time since April 2019. For the week, the front-month was down less than 1% after rising almost 7% last week. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to sweep across Louisiana's production areas over the weekend. Refinitiv said gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 88.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from a one-year low of 89.3 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. With the coming of milder weather in mid June, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 81.2 bcfd this week to 82.2 bcfd next week before sliding to 81.6 bcfd in two weeks. The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 5.0 bcfd on Friday after dropping to a 13-month low of 3.7 bcfd on Monday. That compares with an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a monthly record high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Analysts said U.S. LNG exports dropped in recent months after buyers canceled cargoes due to a collapse in European gas prices. Major European benchmarks have soared around 60% this week from record lows last week, boosting forwards at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) for all months over the U.S. Henry Hub for the first time since late April. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 5 May 29 Jun 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Jun 5 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +104 +102 +107 +94 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 12 17 22 18 U.S. GFS CDDs 163 156 127 140 136 U.S. GFS TDDs 175 168 144 162 154 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.3 88.7 88.5 89.9 77.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.1 6.2 6.6 8.0 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 94.3 95.0 95.1 97.9 85.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.1 4.9 4.8 4.1 U.S. LNG Exports 6.0 5.2 5.1 5.2 1.9 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.0 4.0 3.8 4.1 4.1 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 32.4 33.9 32.0 31.0 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.3 21.3 21.4 20.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 65.6 68.7 70.0 68.4 66.7 Total U.S. Demand 78.5 81.2 82.2 80.6 74.6 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.68 1.84 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.45 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.56 2.65 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.70 1.76 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.63 1.73 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.06 2.53 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.56 1.63 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 25.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.00 29.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.25 31.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.13 17.79 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.00 44.88 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 33.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)