U.S. natgas futures drop over 6% on lower demand forecasts, rising output

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped over 6% on Wednesday as output climbs with Gulf Coast wells returning to service after Hurricane Delta and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks. That price drop came despite a continued increase in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants now that all facilities were ramping up following hurricane and maintenance shutdowns. Front-month gas futures fell 19 cents, or 6.7%, to $2.665 per million British thermal units at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT). That puts the contract down about 10% since hitting a 20-month intraday high on Monday. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 85.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd over the weekend as wells shut for Delta returned to service. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 85.0 bcfd this week to 91.5 bcfd next week. That, however, is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, despite several hurricane and maintenance outages this month. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices have prompted buyers to reverse some earlier cargo cancellations. Prior to that, U.S. exports fell every month from March to July as coronavirus-related demand destruction caused prices in Europe and Asia to collapse and buyers to cancel around 175 cargoes. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 9 Oct 2 Oct 9 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 9 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +63 +75 +102 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 158 167 190 125 151 U.S. GFS CDDs 44 40 37 45 32 U.S. GFS TDDs 202 207 227 160 183 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.8 84.0 83.7 94.9 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.2 6.3 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.5 90.3 90.1 102.2 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.1 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 6.1 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 7.1 6.4 8.0 6.6 2.3 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.7 7.7 7.2 6.7 U.S. Residential 6.2 5.5 9.2 8.6 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 31.2 31.0 29.2 28.9 26.8 U.S. Industrial 22.2 21.9 22.9 22.2 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.8 70.2 75.3 73.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 87.0 85.0 91.5 87.3 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.31 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.24 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.21 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.06 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.20 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.58 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 53.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)