U.S. natgas futures ease as rising offset higher demand forecasts

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Wednesday as an increase in output in recent days offset forecasts for more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Front-month gas futures fell 3.7 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.524 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT). That puts the contract on track to fall about 4% in September after rising by a 10-year monthly high of 46% in August. For the quarter, the contract was on track to rise about 44%, the most in a quarter in four years. The premium of futures for December over November NGX20-Z20 , meanwhile, hit a record high of 59 cents per mmBtu on Wednesday. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to a two-week high of 87.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday from a four-month low of 84.4 bcfd last week. In September, however, output was on track to decline for a second month in a row to a 23-month low of 86.7 bcfd as storms in the Gulf of Mexico, pipeline maintenance and low prices earlier in the year due to coronavirus demand destruction caused energy firms to shut wells and cut back on new drilling. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 83.7 bcfd this week to 85.3 bcfd next week due to higher heating usage and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. That was higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants averaged 5.7 bcfd in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second straight month for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse some cargo cancellations. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 25 Sep 18 Sep 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +85 +66 +109 +78 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 78 80 75 73 98 U.S. GFS CDDs 67 70 99 72 54 U.S. GFS TDDs 145 150 174 145 152 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 85.6 86.1 85.9 94.4 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.5 5.9 6.1 7.6 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 91.1 92.0 92.1 102.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 5.7 6.3 7.5 6.3 2.1 U.S. Commercial 5.2 5.3 6.0 5.3 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.7 4.9 6.2 4.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 31.0 29.0 34.3 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.8 22.1 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 69.2 69.6 72.0 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 82.4 83.7 85.3 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.74 1.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.18 1.40 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.87 4.00 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.16 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.35 1.53 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.18 1.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.33 3.60 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.16 1.08 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.75 29.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.50 23.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 18.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 44.25 36.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 56.88 55.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 71.25 56.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)