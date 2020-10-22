Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

U.S. natgas futures ease from 20-month high ahead of storage report

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday from a 20-month high in the prior
session as the market waits for direction from a report expected to show a smaller-than-normal storage
build.
    Gas prices soared in recent days as liquefied natural gas exports jumped higher, forecasts for
colder weather and higher heating demand, and a decline in output.
    Analysts said U.S. utilities likely injected 52 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the
week ended Oct. 16. That compares with an increase of 92  bcf during the same week last year and a
five-year (2015-19) average build of 75 bcf.
    If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 3.929 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 9.2% above the
five-year average of 3.599 tcf for this time of year. That keeps overall inventories on track to near a
record high over 4.0 tcf by the end of October.
    Front-month gas futures fell 2 cents, or 0.7%, to $3.003 per million British thermal units
at 8:59 a.m. EDT (1259 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since January 2019,
putting it up about 67% from a recent low of $1.795 on Sept. 21.
    Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.3 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) so far in October. That would be the lowest in a month since September 2018 and puts
output on track to drop for a fourth month in a row for the first time since June 2016, according to
Refinitiv and federal energy data. Output hit an all-time high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
    As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump
from 90.0 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.1 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7
bcfd in September.
    That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month
in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas
prices prompt buyers to reverse cargo cancellations.
    In the spot market, next-day gas rose to its highest since March 2019 at the AECO hub
NG-ASH-ALB-SNL on cold weather in Alberta, PG&E Gate NG-CG-PGE-SNL on hot weather in Northern
California and Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL on rising LNG exports along the Gulf Coast.
        
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Oct 16        Oct 9         Oct 16     average    
                                       (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Oct 16    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +52           +46          +92         +75 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             213           210          173         145          185
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             29             33           28          31           26
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             242           243          201         176          211
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             84.7           88.3         88.1        95.7         80.1
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.2           5.9          6.1         7.4          7.6
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        90.9           94.1         94.3       103.1         87.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.2           2.3          2.3         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    6.2           6.1          6.0         5.4          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.5           7.7          8.6         6.9          2.3
 U.S. Commercial                           5.8           7.1          9.4         7.5          6.7
 U.S. Residential                          5.6           8.2          12.8        9.2          7.0
 U.S. Power Plant                         30.9           29.5         28.7        28.8         26.8
 U.S. Industrial                          21.9           22.6         23.7        22.1         21.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.2           4.4          4.4         4.3          4.3
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           2.0          2.2         2.0          1.8
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   70.4           73.9         81.3        74.0         67.7
 Total U.S. Demand                        85.2           90.0         98.2        88.7         76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  2.95           2.57                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       0.90           1.48                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            4.24           4.22                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          0.73           1.31                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          2.71           2.72                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        1.12           2.07                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          4.38           4.68                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                1.07           0.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             30.50         32.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                29.08         21.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             30.00         29.50                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   50.42         29.13                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              45.50         45.88                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   49.75         50.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
