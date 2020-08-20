U.S. natgas futures ease from 8-month high ahead of storage report

Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Thursday eased from an eight-month high as the market waits for a federal report expected to show a near-normal storage build last week. That price decline came despite a continued rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for more hot weather and air conditioning demand through early September than earlier expected. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 43 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage in the week ended August 14. That compares with an increase of 56 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 44 bcf. If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 3.375 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 15.1% above the five-year average of 2.933 tcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures fell 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.414 per million British thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 5. Although U.S., European and Asian gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 56% jump in prices at the Netherlands Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and a 60% increase at the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia so far in August made U.S. LNG more attractive in global markets, which helped pull U.S. gas futures up about 34% this month. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to a three-month high of 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. nL1N2F51D8] With temperatures expected to remain hot through early September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will hold around 90.3 bcfd this week and next. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 14 Aug 7 Aug 14 average (Actual) (Actual) Aug 14 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +58 +56 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 5 2 6 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 198 195 195 181 168 U.S. GFS TDDs 203 200 197 187 175 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 88.5 88.4 92.9 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.6 6.8 8.3 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.1 95.2 101.2 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.4 4.7 4.8 5.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.7 41.8 41.5 42.8 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.8 78.0 77.7 79.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 89.7 90.3 90.2 92.6 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.43 2.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.18 1.42 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.31 3.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.13 1.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.23 2.21 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.34 1.36 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.15 6.51 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.70 1.69 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.25 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.50 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 32.00 34.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 25.00 107.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 189.00 200.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 188.75 199.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)