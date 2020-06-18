Energy
U.S. natgas futures ease on drop in LNG exports ahead of storage report

    June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on
Thursday on a continued drop in liquefied natural gas (LNG)
exports as the market waits for direction from a federal report
expected to show a near normal storage build last week.
    Analysts said utilities likely injected 85 billion cubic
feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 12.
That compares with an increase of 111 bcf during the same week
last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 87 bcf for
the period.
    If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 2.892
trillion cubic feet (tcf), 17.6% above the five-year average of
2.473 tcf for this time of year.
    Front-month gas futures fell 1.2 cents, or 0.7%, to
$1.626 per million British thermal units at 7:57 a.m. EDT (1157
GMT).
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and
calendar 2021 were trading about 29% and 62% over the
front month, respectively, on hopes the economy and energy
demand will snap back as state governments lift
coronavirus-linked lockdowns.
    Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states
averaged just 87.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June,
down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time
monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. On a daily basis,
however, output was up to a one-month high of 88.3 bcfd this
week from a 19-month low of 85.7 bcfd in late May.
    With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand,
including exports, would rise from 77.8 bcfd this week to 85.1
bcfd next week. That was similar to Refinitiv's outlooks on
Monday-Wednesday.
    The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants
averaged just 4.0 bcfd (41% utilization) in June, down from an
eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd
in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019.

           
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Jun 12         Jun 5        Jun 12     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Jun 12    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +85            +93          +111        +87      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              1              2            8           10           8
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             214            208          162         175          170
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             215            210          170         185          178
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              87.3           88.0         88.1        90.3         77.5
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            5.7          6.3         7.1          7.9
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         93.3           93.7         94.3        97.4         85.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.4            2.2          2.2         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.5            5.1          5.1         5.1          4.1
 U.S. LNG Exports                          4.0            3.8          3.7         5.5          1.9
 U.S. Commercial                           4.5            4.5          4.4         4.5          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          3.8            3.9          3.5         3.8          4.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          34.5           30.7         38.3        32.2         31.0
 U.S. Industrial                           21.3           21.4         21.4        21.4         20.4
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3            4.3          4.4         4.3          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9            1.8          2.0         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    70.4           66.7         74.1        68.1         66.7
 Total U.S. Demand                         82.3           77.8         85.1        81.1         74.6
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.55           1.43                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.43           1.33                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.28           2.28                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.33           1.22                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.45           1.37                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.50           1.40                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.73           1.87                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.26           1.23                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25          17.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                21.75          20.03                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             19.75          17.50                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   11.88           7.25                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              16.00          20.50                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   22.00          20.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
