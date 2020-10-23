U.S. natgas futures ease on forecasts for less demand in November

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday on forecasts for less demand in early November when expected gas price increases will cause power generators to burn more coal and less gas to produce electricity. That decline came despite the continued rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a slowdown in output, which boosted prices to a 20-month high earlier this week. Front-month gas futures fell 3.2 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.975 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT). Earlier in the week, the contract closed at its highest since January 2019. For the week, the front-month was on track to gain about 7%, putting it up for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November 2018. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 86.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October. That would be the lowest in a month since October 2018. Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 89.9 bcfd this week to 97.5 bcfd next week before easing to 97.1 bcfd in two weeks when power generators are expected to burn less gas. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 7.1 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompt buyers to reverse past cargo cancellations. In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day gas rose to its highest since March 2019 at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL on cold weather in Alberta and the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana on rising LNG exports along the Gulf Coast. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 23 Oct 16 Oct 23 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 23 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +40 +49 +89 +67 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 216 213 173 145 190 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 29 28 31 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 242 201 176 212 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 84.7 88.5 88.1 95.7 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.2 5.9 6.2 7.4 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 90.9 94.3 94.3 103.1 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.1 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 6.5 7.7 8.1 6.9 2.3 U.S. Commercial 5.8 7.1 9.4 7.5 6.7 U.S. Residential 5.6 8.2 12.8 9.2 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 29.4 28.4 28.8 26.8 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.6 23.7 22.1 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 70.4 73.9 80.9 74.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 85.2 89.9 97.5 88.7 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.99 2.95 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.78 0.90 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.18 4.24 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.67 0.73 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.96 2.71 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.15 1.12 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.05 4.38 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.14 1.07 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.50 30.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.00 29.08 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.75 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.70 50.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.50 45.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 47.25 49.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)