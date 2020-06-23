Energy
U.S. natgas futures ease on forecasts for less hot weather, lower demand

    June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Tuesday as the market focuses more on
forecasts for less hot weather and lower air conditioning demand than a slow increase in exports.
    Front-month gas futures fell 1.1 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.653 per million British thermal units
at 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT).
    Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 87.7 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd
in November. On a daily basis, however, output rose to a five-week high of 88.4 bcfd over the weekend
from a 19-month low of 85.7 bcfd in late May.
    Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, would rise from 84.3 bcfd this week to 85.4 bcfd
next week. That confirms Refinitiv's warmer-than-usual projection but was slightly lower than its
outlook on Monday.
    The amount of pipeline gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants averaged 4.0 bcfd
(41% utilization) in June, down from an eight-month low of 6.4 bcfd in May and a record high of 8.7 bcfd
in February. Utilization was about 90% in calendar 2019.
    On a daily basis, however, LNG exports were on track to rise to a two-week high of 4.3 bcfd on
Tuesday from a 14-month low of 3.6 bcfd last week.
    U.S. pipeline exports were also rising as North American consumers crank up their air conditioners.
    Refinitiv said pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd in June, up from a seven-month low of
2.2 bcfd in May but still well below the all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports
to Mexico averaged 5.3 bcfd this month, up from 4.8 bcfd in May but shy of the record 5.6 bcfd in March.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          Jun 19         Jun 12       Jun 19     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  Jun 19    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +97            +85          +103        +73      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              2              2            5           7            6
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             207            215          193         188          180
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             209            217          198         195          186
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.0           88.1         88.2        90.9         77.5
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.8            6.4          6.5         7.2          7.9
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         93.8           94.5         94.7        98.1         85.5
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.2            2.3          2.3         2.2          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.2            5.4          5.2         5.3          4.1
 U.S. LNG Exports                          3.8            4.0          4.2         5.9          1.9
 U.S. Commercial                           4.5            4.4          4.3         4.4          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          3.8            3.5          3.5         3.6          4.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          30.5           36.9         38.1        34.1         31.0
 U.S. Industrial                           21.4           21.3         21.4        21.3         20.4
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.9          2.0         1.9          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.5           72.5         73.8        69.8         66.7
 Total U.S. Demand                         77.8           84.3         85.4        83.2         74.6
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.64           1.49                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.70           1.44                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.48           2.24                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.45           1.35                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.61           1.52                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.85           1.58                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.12           1.57                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.44           1.30                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             28.50          25.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                31.50          25.50                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             19.25          20.50                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   20.75          13.00                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              36.25          16.00                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   30.75          16.25                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
