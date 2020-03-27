Energy
U.S. natgas futures ease with oil price slide, lower demand next week

    March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Friday with a 3% decline in oil prices and on
forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected despite an
outlook calling for cooler weather and more heating demand in two weeks.
    On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile
Exchange fell 2.4 cents, or 1.5%, to $1.613 per million British thermal units at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253
GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at $1.602, its lowest since September 1995.
    May futures, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 1.8% at $1.66 per mmBtu.
    For the week, the front-month was up about 1% after falling about 14% last week.
    Looking ahead, prices later in 2020 and 2021 were mostly trading higher on expectations demand will
start to rise again with the return of economic growth as governments loosen travel restrictions after
the coronavirus spread slows.
    The premium of futures for November over October NGV20-X20 rose to its highest since August 2010,
while calendar 2021 swung to a premium over calendar 2025 for the first time in at
least a year.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was
already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild weather enabled
utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter.
    With the weather expected to warm next week before cooling again in early April, data provider
Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an
average of 105.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 98.2 bcfd next week before rising to
101.9 bcfd in two weeks. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday of 105.3 bcfd this week and
99.5 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.0 bcfd on Thursday from 9.1 bcfd on
Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.1 bcfd last week and an all-time
daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states edged up to 93.3 bcfd on Thursday from 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday,
according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high
of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    As the weather turns more mild with the coming of spring, next-day power fell to its lowest on record
at the SP-15 hub EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and its lowest since July 2015 in New England
EL-PK-NPMS-SNL, while gas dropped to its lowest since December 1998 in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL.
         
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -22            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             207            207          231          222          221
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              26             26           13          21            18
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             233            233          244          243          239
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              94.2           93.6         93.3        90.2          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.8            6.9          6.9          8.4          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        101.0          100.5        100.2        98.6          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.8            2.5          2.6          3.0          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.7          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          7.8            9.2          9.3          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           11.2         9.6         11.1          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          16.8           16.9         14.0        16.8          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.9           29.4         27.6        24.7          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           23.2         22.7        22.9          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.7            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.3          2.1          2.3          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    88.3           87.7         80.7        82.5          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        104.4          105.1         98.2        94.3          93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.73           1.80                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.28           1.39                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.25           2.39                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.25           1.30                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.48           1.53                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.38           1.54                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.80           1.92                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.21           0.30                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             15.50          19.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.75          22.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             27.50          40.00                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   16.50          16.38                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              13.50          14.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   12.50          20.75                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
