U.S. natgas futures edge up as output slow

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Wednesday on expectations output will slow as a collapse in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted energy firms to shut oil wells and slash spending on new drilling. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. That small increase came despite forecasts for domestic demand and exports to decline as businesses remain closed due to government lockdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.5 cents, 0.9%, to $1.735 per million British thermal units at 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT). Since late April, the front-month at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana has traded higher than the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands. Henry Hub futures were also trading higher than TTF in July and August. Analysts said higher U.S. prices should prompt buyers of liquefied natural gas to cancel more U.S. cargoes in coming months. In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. cargoes due to be shipped in June. Looking ahead, U.S. gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will increase once governments loosen coronavirus travel and work restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 89.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 84.9 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 due to the reduction in drilling. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 90.2 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 81.7 bcfd in 2020 and 79.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will fall from an average of 85.7 bcfd this week to 78.8 bcfd next week. That is similar to Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday. Even though the coronavirus is reducing global gas use, the EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.3 bcfd so far in May, down from 2.4 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 4.5 bcfd so far this month, down from 4.7 bcfd in April and a record 5.6 bcfd in March. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 8 May 1 May 8 average (Actual) (Actual) May 8 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +102 +109 +100 +85 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 40 47 75 63 58 U.S. GFS CDDs 103 101 78 82 80 U.S. GFS TDDs 143 148 153 145 138 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.2 90.2 89.8 89.0 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.9 6.1 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 96.1 96.1 95.9 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.3 6.7 6.6 5.8 2.0 U.S. Commercial 6.6 7.9 5.3 6.4 5.5 U.S. Residential 7.9 10.3 5.5 7.5 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 24.9 26.7 25.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.1 22.6 21.6 22.0 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 72.3 65.5 68.2 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 83.2 85.7 78.8 81.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.61 1.70 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.43 1.47 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.60 2.61 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.35 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.63 1.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.47 1.56 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.84 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.50 1.48 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 15.25 15.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.00 20.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.25 19.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 7.67 12.08 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 2.75 2.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 10.75 14.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)