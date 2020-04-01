U.S. natgas futures edge up on forecasts for more demand, lower output

Energy
    April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly
cooler weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected and a decline in output.
    Traders noted that the move higher occurred despite a decline in crude futures.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.9 cents,
or 1.2%, to $1.659 per million British thermal units at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT). Despite the increase,
the contract remains just a little more than a nickel over its $1.602 close on March 23, its lowest
settling price since September 1995.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was
trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities
to leave more of the fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher
levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year after the spread of the
coronavirus slows and economic growth returns once governments loosen travel and work restrictions.
Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 15 days and over 2025
for five days.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S.
Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
this week to 93.1 bcfd next week. That forecast for next week, however, is slightly higher than the 92.9
bcfd Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 9.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 9.1 bcfd on
Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily
high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Analysts expect U.S. gas stockpiles to hit an all-time high by the end of the 2020 April-October
injection season as steps to slow the spread of coronavirus cut demand while energy firms' plans to
reduce new drilling will not come fast enough to stop output from hitting a new record high this year.

    Gas production is expected to average 95.3 bcfd in 2020 before falling to 92.6 bcfd in 2021. If
correct, that would be the first decline in U.S. output since 2016 and compares with the current all-time
annual high of 92.2 bcfd in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration projections.

    On a daily basis, gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 93.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 93.5
bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an
all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    In the spot market, next-day power at the SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL hub in Southern California fell to a
record low, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2010.
                  
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -22            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             187            170          185          194          196
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              32             31           26          26            21
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             219            201          211          220          217
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.0         93.4        90.2          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.3          6.1          8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5           99.2         99.5        98.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          2.0          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.6          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.1          9.2          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.7          8.3         10.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.2         11.5        15.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           27.3         27.5        25.3          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.2        23.1          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.2          2.0          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.8         76.3        81.2          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           98.1         93.1        92.7          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.71           1.65                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.59           1.44                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.23           2.14                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.39           1.24                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.57           1.45                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.65           1.50                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.48           1.65                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.24           0.21                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.25          19.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                20.00          19.50                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             16.25          40.75                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   19.00          17.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              11.75          16.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   12.50          17.25                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Paul Simao)
