U.S. natgas futures edge up on forecasts for more demand, lower output

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Wednesday on forecasts for slightly cooler weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected and a decline in output. Traders noted that the move higher occurred despite a decline in crude futures. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.9 cents, or 1.2%, to $1.659 per million British thermal units at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT). Despite the increase, the contract remains just a little more than a nickel over its $1.602 close on March 23, its lowest settling price since September 1995. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more of the fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year after the spread of the coronavirus slows and economic growth returns once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 15 days and over 2025 for five days. With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 98.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 93.1 bcfd next week. That forecast for next week, however, is slightly higher than the 92.9 bcfd Refinitiv forecast on Tuesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 9.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 9.1 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Analysts expect U.S. gas stockpiles to hit an all-time high by the end of the 2020 April-October injection season as steps to slow the spread of coronavirus cut demand while energy firms' plans to reduce new drilling will not come fast enough to stop output from hitting a new record high this year. Gas production is expected to average 95.3 bcfd in 2020 before falling to 92.6 bcfd in 2021. If correct, that would be the first decline in U.S. output since 2016 and compares with the current all-time annual high of 92.2 bcfd in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration projections. On a daily basis, gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 93.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 93.5 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30. In the spot market, next-day power at the SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL hub in Southern California fell to a record low, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2010. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 187 170 185 194 196 U.S. GFS CDDs 32 31 26 26 21 U.S. GFS TDDs 219 201 211 220 217 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.0 93.4 90.2 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.3 6.1 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 99.2 99.5 98.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.6 2.0 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.6 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.1 9.2 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.7 8.3 10.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 16.9 14.2 11.5 15.5 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 27.3 27.5 25.3 21.5 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.2 23.1 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.2 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.8 76.3 81.2 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 98.1 93.1 92.7 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.71 1.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.59 1.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.23 2.14 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.39 1.24 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.57 1.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.65 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.48 1.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.24 0.21 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.25 19.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.00 19.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.25 40.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.00 17.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.75 16.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.50 17.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)