U.S. natgas futures edge up on hot forecasts ahead of storage report

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday ahead of a federal storage report expected to show a smaller-than-usual storage build on forecasts for hot weather to keep air conditioning demand high over the next two weeks. That price rise came despite a slow increase in output and the lowest liquefied natural gas exports since early 2018. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 47 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 10. That compares with an increase of 67 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 63 bcf for the period. If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 3.180 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 16.0% above the five-year average of 2.742 tcf for this time of year. By the end of the injection season in October, analysts expect U.S. inventories will reach a record high near 4.1 tcf. Front-month gas futures rose 1.4 cents, or 0.8%, to $1.792 per million British thermal units at 8:06 a.m. EDT (1206 GMT). Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 88.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from a 20-month low of 87.0 bcfd in June but still well below the all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. As consumers crank up their air conditioners as the weather heats up, Refinitiv forecast U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from 90.8 bcfd this week to 93.5 bcfd next week. Pipeline gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 3.2 bcfd (33% utilization) so far in July, down from a 20-month low of 4.1 bcfd in June and a record 8.7 bcfd in February. Utilization was about 90% in 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 10 Jul 3 Jul 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jul 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +47 +56 +67 +63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 2 4 2 U.S. GFS CDDs 252 256 220 206 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 253 258 222 210 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.2 88.0 88.0 89.1 78.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 7.0 8.2 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.9 95.0 95.0 97.3 86.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.6 5.5 4.7 4.2 U.S. LNG Exports 3.1 3.4 3.7 5.9 2.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 42.7 43.4 45.7 42.3 37.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 79.3 81.7 78.2 72.0 Total U.S. Demand 89.4 90.8 93.5 91.4 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.76 1.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.67 1.69 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.41 2.59 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.30 1.20 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.59 1.54 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.92 1.98 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.57 1.34 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.50 20.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.42 27.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.00 24.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 14.42 19.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.00 43.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.00 28.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)