U.S. natgas futures edge up output slowdown, warmer weather in late May

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday on forecasts for warmer weather, more air-conditioning demand in late May and a continued slowdown in output. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.9 cents, or 0.5%, to $1.690 per million British thermal units at 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT). For the week, the contract was down about 7% after falling about 4% in the prior week. Government lockdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus have cut energy use, causing fuel prices and exports to drop as businesses shut. U.S. crude futures are down about 50% this year. U.S. producers reacted quickly to the price collapse by shutting oil wells and slashing spending on new drilling. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. But now that output is dropping, prices are expected to rise in the future as governments slowly lift travel restrictions. U.S. gas for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 was trading much higher than the front-month. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 89.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 84.9 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to 90.1 bcfd so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. The EIA projected U.S. gas use - not including exports - will drop to an average of 81.7 bcfd in 2020 and 79.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will fall from an average of 85.6 bcfd this week to 78.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before increasing to 80.0 bcfd in two weeks as temperatures rise with the coming of summer. Even though the coronavirus is reducing global gas use, the EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.9 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April and an all-time high of 8.7 bcfd in February. U.S. gas prices for June at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana have mostly traded over the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands since late April. As long as U.S. prices remain over the European benchmark - Henry Hub is also trading over TTF for July and August - analysts said LNG buyers will keep canceling U.S. cargoes. In April, buyers canceled about 20 U.S. LNG cargoes due to be shipped in June. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 15 May 8 May 15 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 15 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +94 +103 +101 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 32 31 75 63 54 U.S. GFS CDDs 105 104 78 82 85 U.S. GFS TDDs 137 135 153 145 139 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 90.2 90.1 89.7 89.0 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.8 6.1 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 96.1 96.0 95.8 96.6 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.6 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 7.3 6.6 6.3 5.8 2.0 U.S. Commercial 6.6 7.9 5.4 6.4 5.5 U.S. Residential 7.9 10.2 5.7 7.5 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.8 25.1 26.3 25.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.1 22.6 21.6 22.0 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.9 72.3 65.5 68.2 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 83.2 85.6 78.5 81.2 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.60 1.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.05 1.19 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.43 2.50 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.01 1.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.51 1.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.06 1.21 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.64 1.72 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.41 1.38 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 16.25 14.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.00 17.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.50 11.56 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 13.50 12.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 13.00 12.00