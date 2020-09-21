Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Utilities - Electric

U.S. natgas futures fall 5% to 7-week low on drop in LNG exports

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Monday to a seven-week low on forecasts for
less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected due to a reduction in liquefied natural
gas (LNG) exports.
    Gas flows to LNG export plants declined due to planned maintenance at Dominion Energy Inc's
Cove Point in Maryland, the continued outage at Cameron in Louisiana and as some ships steer clear of
Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to lash the Texas and Louisiana coasts this week.

    Front-month gas futures fell 10.5 cents, or 5.1%, to $1.943 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu) at 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since
July 31.
    That decline helped boost the premium of November futures over October NGV20-X20 to a record 63
cents per mmBtu.
    Gas speculators, meanwhile, increased their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and
Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the seventh time in eight weeks to the highest since May 2017
on expectations energy demand will rise as the economy rebounds once state governments lift more
coronavirus-linked lockdowns.
    Those long positions came despite expectations stockpiles will hit record highs by the end of
October, which should remove lingering concerns about price spikes and gas shortages this winter.

    Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to
slide to a two-week low of 5.2 bcfd on Monday from a four-month high of 7.9 bcfd last week.
    For the month, LNG feedgas averaged 5.6 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month
since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in
February as global gas prices rise, making U.S. gas more attractive.
                                     
                                       Week ended     Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                         Sep 18        Sep 11        Sep 18     average    
                                        (Actual)       (Actual)                  Sep 18    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +74           +89          +97         +80 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                        
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                  Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             40             45           37          52           67
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             88             76          137          91           75
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             128           121          174         143          142
                                                                                           
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                     
                                       Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                               Last Year   Average For
                                                                                              Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production             86.4           86.0         86.0        93.7         79.7
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.7           5.7          6.1         8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0           0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        92.2           91.7         92.1       101.8         87.7
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.0           2.0          1.9         2.5          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.8           5.8          6.0         5.8          4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                          6.9           5.9          6.0         6.1          2.1
 U.S. Commercial                           4.9           5.2          5.2         4.8          4.7
 U.S. Residential                          4.1           4.6          4.6         3.9          3.7
 U.S. Power Plant                         33.8           30.9         32.5        33.8         32.0
 U.S. Industrial                          21.5           21.6         21.7        21.2         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.3           4.3          4.2         4.3          4.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.9           1.8          1.9         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1           0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                   70.7           68.4         70.2        69.9         67.4
 Total U.S. Demand                        85.4           82.1         84.1        84.3         76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                  1.56           1.65                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL       1.04           0.87                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL            3.30           3.31                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL          0.87           0.83                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL          1.46           1.64                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL        0.95           1.08                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL          2.24           2.53                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                0.98           0.97 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                      
 Hub                                   Current Day    Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             14.75         20.25                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                16.50         18.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             17.00         20.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   29.19         31.50                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              24.50         31.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   27.00         35.50                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up