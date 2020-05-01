U.S. natgas futures fall from 10-week high as coronavirus cuts demand, exports

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Friday from a 10-week high on forecasts for demand and exports to decline due to government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus. The decline came despite a continued drop in output as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse in crude prices. Those oil wells also produce a lot of gas, and U.S. crude futures are down about 70% since the start of the year. Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.7 cents, or 1.4%, to $1.922 per million British thermal units at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). On Thursday, the front-month closed at its lowest since Feb. 19. For the week, however, the contract was up about 10% after falling less than 1% last week. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as drillers shut wells and cut spending. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an eight-month low of 92.7 bcfd in April, down from 93.2 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. The EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of 83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019. With many businesses shut due to the coronavirus and milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from an average of 86.4 bcfd this week to 79.5 bcfd next week before rising to 82.8 bcfd in two weeks. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday of 86.2 bcfd this week and 85.0 bcfd next week. Even though the coronavirus is cutting gas use worldwide, EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit record highs in coming years as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic. Refinitiv said average U.S. pipeline exports to Canada fell to a six-month low of 2.4 bcfd in April, down from 2.8 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Average pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an 11-month low of 4.7 bcfd in April, down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March. U.S. LNG exports averaged a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv, down from 8.3 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 8.7 bcfd in February. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year May 1 Apr 24 May 1 average (Forecast) (Actual) May 1 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +92 +70 +96 +74 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 121 111 110 97 87 U.S. GFS CDDs 57 57 55 57 56 U.S. GFS TDDs 178 168 165 154 143 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 91.9 91.4 89.6 77.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.9 5.9 6.4 7.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 97.8 97.9 97.3 84.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.8 2.7 2.5 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.6 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 7.5 7.8 5.2 2.0 U.S. Commercial 9.1 7.3 6.9 7.2 5.5 U.S. Residential 12.5 9.2 8.6 9.1 6.1 U.S. Power Plant 27.0 26.2 20.3 26.8 25.3 U.S. Industrial 22.7 22.2 22.2 22.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.0 71.5 64.3 71.8 64.0 Total U.S. Demand 93.1 86.4 79.5 84.1 71.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.73 1.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.38 2.38 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.49 1.49 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.64 1.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.64 1.64 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.88 1.88 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.41 1.41 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.75 18.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.15 19.15 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.00 12.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 17.50 17.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 13.75 13.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Dan Grebler)