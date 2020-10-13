U.S. natgas futures fall from 19-month high on lower demand forecasts

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Tuesday from a 19-month high in the prior session as output started to rise after Hurricane Delta and on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. That price drop came despite a continued increase in gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants now that all facilities were ramping up following hurricane and maintenance shutdowns over the past few weeks. Front-month gas futures were down 9.6 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.785 per million British thermal units at 9:03 a.m. EDT (1303 GMT). On Monday, the contract settled at its highest since March 2019. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to 84.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday from a 26-month low of 82.4 bcfd over the weekend as wells shut for Delta returned to service. As LNG exports rise and the weather turns colder, Refinitiv projected average demand would jump from 84.6 bcfd this week to 92.6 bcfd next week. That, however, is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Monday. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants has averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 5.7 bcfd in September, despite several hurricane and maintenance outages this month. That would be the most in a month since April and puts exports on track to rise for a third month in a row for the first time since February when feedgas hit a record 8.7 bcfd as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse some cargo cancellations. Prior to that, U.S. exports fell every month from March to July as coronavirus-related demand destruction caused prices in Europe and Asia to collapse and buyers to cancel over 150 cargoes. In the spot market, next-day gas at PG&E NG-CG-PGE-SNL rose to its highest since March 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 9 Oct 2 Oct 9 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 9 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +63 +75 +102 +87 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 167 161 190 125 147 U.S. GFS CDDs 40 41 37 45 33 U.S. GFS TDDs 207 202 227 160 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 86.8 83.3 83.4 94.9 80.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.7 6.3 6.3 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 92.5 89.7 89.7 102.2 87.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.1 1.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 6.1 6.0 5.6 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 7.1 6.4 8.0 6.6 2.3 U.S. Commercial 6.0 5.7 8.0 7.2 6.7 U.S. Residential 6.2 5.5 10.0 8.6 7.0 U.S. Power Plant 31.2 30.8 28.9 28.9 26.8 U.S. Industrial 22.2 21.8 23.1 22.2 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.8 69.9 76.4 73.0 67.7 Total U.S. Demand 87.0 84.6 92.6 87.3 76.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.31 2.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.24 0.52 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.21 3.87 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.06 0.57 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.75 1.23 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.33 0.74 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.55 1.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.20 0.66 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 33.75 19.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.58 14.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 45.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 28.25 30.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.00 36.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 53.75 29.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)