U.S. natgas futures fall nearly 5% as coronavirus cuts global demand outlook

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 5% on Wednesday alongside a 10% collapse in oil prices, putting the gas contract on track for its lowest close since 2016, as travel bans and social lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus slashed the outlook for global energy demand. Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.2 cents, or 4.7%, to $1.647 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT). If the contract closes at its current level it would be its lowest settle since March 2016 and just a couple of cents over its lowest since February 1999. Oil prices, meanwhile, fell for a third session, with U.S. crude futures tumbling to an 18-year low. Even before the coronavirus started to spread, gas prices were already trading near their lowest in years as near-record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. Gas futures were currently trading about 43% below the eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu they hit in early November. Looking ahead, however, gas futures for much of 2021 were trading positive on expectations that economic growth will return and low energy prices will boost demand. Futures for calendar 2021 traded above 2022 for a fourth session in a row for the first time since May 2019, while the premium of November 2020 futures over October NGV20-X20, a bet on the weather next winter, rose to its highest since November 2010. Data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from an average of 104.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 105.3 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecasts on Tuesday of 104.7 bcfd for this week and 106.8 bcfd for next week due to milder weather forecasts than earlier expected. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was on track to rise to 8.3 bcfd on Wednesday from 8.0 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 93.9 bcfd on Tuesday from 94.5 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 93.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 13 March 6 March 13 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 13 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -12 -48 -91 -63 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 237 261 263 250 254 U.S. GFS CDDs 25 21 7 17 13 U.S. GFS TDDs 262 282 370 267 267 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.7 94.2 94.3 88.9 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.9 7.2 8.6 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 101.1 101.4 97.5 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.1 8.5 5.4 1.8 U.S. Commercial 10.9 11.1 11.5 12.4 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.2 16.7 17.5 19.2 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 27.9 29.7 28.6 26.1 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.1 23.2 23.5 23.6 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.0 87.9 88.3 88.4 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 101.6 104.4 105.3 101.4 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.89 1.89 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.46 1.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.84 2.81 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.38 1.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.65 1.70 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.60 1.66 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.50 2.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.83 0.79 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 18.25 21.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 24.75 26.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.25 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.50 34.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.00 30.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 31.50 31.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)