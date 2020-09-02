U.S. natgas futures fall on lower air conditioning demand post-hurricane

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to their lowest in nearly a week on Wednesday as cooler-than-normal weather that followed heavy rains spawned by Hurricane Laura cut demand for air conditioning. Front-month gas futures fell 4 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.487 per million British thermal units by 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT). Prices had earlier fallen to $2.415, their lowest since Aug. 27. Hurricane Laura has reduced demand for natural gas as rains from the storm turned the weather cooler and lowered electric power consumption due to outages, said Thomas Saal, senior vice president of energy at StoneX As the weather moderates going into the shoulder months, demand can weaken and will be reflected in prices, Saal added. Laura knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas after slamming into the Gulf Coast near the Texas-Louisiana border last week as a major Category 4 storm. Refinitiv data on Wednesday indicated 144 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks, declining from 147 CDDs the previous day. CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses. Demand in the Lower 48 states is expected to decline as the weather turns cooler, falling from 85.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 83.8 bcfd in the next, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, producers were ramping up output after there was no significant damage to offshore production facilities from the storm. Natural gas production was down by 25%, or 676.55 million cubic feet per day, on Tuesday. Enbridge's two natural gas pipelines that connect offshore U.S. Gulf production platforms resumed operation on Tuesday, while Cheniere Energy, the country's top liquefied natural gas exporter, and Sempra LNG were also expected to resume operations after shutdowns last week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average Aug 28 (Forecast) (Actual) U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +37 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 20 18 8 19 20 U.S. GFS CDDs 144 147 178 142 132 U.S. GFS TDDs 164 165 186 161 152 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Five-Year Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 87.3 87.5 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.4 7.1 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 94.1 93.7 94.6 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.8 2.0 2.0 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.0 5.9 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 3.8 2.9 4.3 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.7 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.9 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 42.4 38.2 34.9 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.7 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 1.9 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.6 74.4 71.7 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.5 85.3 83.8 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.22 2.30 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.36 1.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.64 3.52 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.24 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.08 2.07 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.45 1.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.85 3.17 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.70 1.61 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.25 20.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.25 25.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.25 29.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.20 43.29 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 46.42 40.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 33.75 40.00 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)