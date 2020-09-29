U.S. natgas futures fall over 6% on lower demand, rising output

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures for the most active month fell over 6% on Tuesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a rise in output. For the front-month, however, the contract was up around 24% to its highest since November 2019 due to the roll of the less expensive October future into the much more expensive November. That is the biggest one-day percentage gain for the front-month since 2009 when a similar October to November contract roll caused it to jump 31%. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for November delivery fell 18.5 cents, or 6.6%, from where the November contract traded on Monday to $2.610 per million British thermal units on Tuesday at 9:49 a.m. EDT (1349 GMT). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to a one-week high of 86.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday from a four-month low of 84.4 bcfd last week. With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would rise from 82.9 bcfd this week to 84.7 bcfd next week due to higher heating usage and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. That, however, is lower than Refinitiv forecast on Monday because higher gas prices were expected to cause some power generators to burn more coal and less gas to produce electricity. The amount of gas flowing to LNG export plants averaged 5.6 bcfd so far in September. That was the most in a month since May and was up for a second month in a row for the first time since hitting a record 8.7 bcfd in February as rising global gas prices prompted buyers to reverse some cargo cancellations. Cameron LNG's export plant in Louisiana started taking in small amounts of gas over the past few days. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 25 Sep 18 Sep 25 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +85 +66 +109 +78 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 80 79 75 73 94 U.S. GFS CDDs 70 73 99 72 57 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 152 174 145 151 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 85.6 85.7 85.4 94.4 79.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 5.5 5.8 6.1 7.6 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 91.1 91.5 91.4 102.0 87.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 6.0 5.9 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 5.7 6.3 7.5 6.3 2.1 U.S. Commercial 5.2 5.3 6.0 5.3 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.7 4.8 6.1 4.9 3.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 30.7 28.8 34.3 32.0 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.8 22.1 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.6 68.7 69.2 72.0 67.4 Total U.S. Demand 82.4 82.9 84.7 86.4 76.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.83 1.90 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.40 0.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.00 3.99 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 0.98 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.53 1.70 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.72 1.08 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.60 3.05 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.08 0.67 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.00 20.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 23.75 20.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.75 17.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.00 36.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 55.25 54.29 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.50 49.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Steve Orlofsky )