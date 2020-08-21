U.S. natgas futures fall with a seasonal cooling of weather in September

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid almost 3% on Friday on forecasts of easing demand with the onset of cooler weather during the first week of September, keeping stockpiles on track for record highs before winter. Traders noted that price decline came despite a continued increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a daily drop in output to a five-week low. Front-month gas futures fell 6.4 cents, or 2.7%, to $2.288 per million British thermal units at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT). For the week, the front-month was down about 2% after soaring 31% over the previous two weeks. Although U.S., European and Asian gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 43% jump in prices at the Netherlands Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and a 53% increase at the Japan-Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia so far in August made U.S. LNG more attractive in global markets, which helped to push up U.S. gas futures by about 28% this month. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. With a seasonal cooling of the weather in September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from an average of 90.5 bcfd this week and next to 88.4 bcfd in two weeks. That, however, is higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Thursday because temperatures will remain higher than usual through early September. On a daily basis U.S. output was on track to fall to a five-week low of 87.3 bcfd, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv that is subject to change later in the day. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 21 Aug Aug 21 average (Forecast) 14(Actual) Aug 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +50 +43 +60 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 5 2 6 8 U.S. GFS CDDs 204 198 195 181 166 U.S. GFS TDDs 209 203 197 187 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 88.6 88.1 92.9 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.6 6.8 8.3 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.2 94.9 101.2 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 1.9 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.4 4.7 4.9 5.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.7 41.9 41.8 42.8 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.8 78.1 78.0 79.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 89.7 90.5 90.5 92.6 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.35 2.43 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.20 1.18 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.25 3.31 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.09 1.13 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.21 2.23 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.40 1.34 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.10 6.15 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.75 1.70 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.50 22.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.00 26.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 32.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 18.75 25.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 145.00 189.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 77.25 188.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)