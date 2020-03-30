U.S. natgas futures fall with oil prices, forecasts for lower demand

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% on Monday with as much as an 8% slide in oil prices and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than earlier expected. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.4 cents, or 2.6%, to $1.627 per million British thermal units at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT). That is just a few cents over its $1.602 close on March 23, which was its lowest since September 1995. Oil prices fell sharply, with U.S. crude briefly dropping below $20 and Brent hitting its lowest level in 18 years, on heightened fears that the global coronavirus shutdown could last months and demand for fuel could decline further. Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading much higher on expectations demand will rise again with the return of economic growth after governments loosen travel restrictions once the coronavirus spread slows. Speculators last week cut their net short positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange for a fourth week in a row to their lowest since May 2019, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The premium of futures for November over October NGV20-X20, which traders use to bet on demand next winter, rose to its highest since August 2010 for a second day in a row. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely. Analysts project gas stockpiles will hit an all-time high in 2020 as drillers keep producing record amounts of fuel even though demand is expected to slump. Before the outbreak, analysts projected the United States would export much of its surplus gas to other countries. But suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are flooding the market with excess cargoes in the face of declining demand, and analysts expect buyers to cancel more U.S. cargoes in coming months as gas prices plunge. With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 97.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. That is much lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 98.2 bcfd this week and 101.9 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants edged up to 9.3 bcfd on Sunday from 9.2 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 93.8 bcfd on Sunday from 93.9 bcfd on Saturday, according to Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 183 217 185 194 204 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 24 26 26 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 216 241 211 220 224 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.7 93.7 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.5 7.0 8.1 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 100.3 100.7 98.3 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.2 9.4 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.7 8.5 10.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 14.1 11.9 15.5 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 26.9 27.6 25.3 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.2 23.1 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.2 77.0 81.2 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 97.9 94.9 92.7 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.70 1.73 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.13 1.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.13 2.25 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.07 1.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.33 1.48 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.20 1.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.58 1.80 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.28 0.21 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 16.50 15.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 17.50 19.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 27.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 15.00 16.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 15.50 13.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.50 12.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)