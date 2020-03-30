Energy
U.S. natgas futures fall with oil prices, forecasts for lower demand

    March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell over 2% on Monday with as much as an 8% slide in
oil prices and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand than earlier expected.
    On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile
Exchange fell 4.4 cents, or 2.6%, to $1.627 per million British thermal units at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236
GMT). That is just a few cents over its $1.602 close on March 23, which was its lowest since September
1995.
    Oil prices fell sharply, with U.S. crude briefly dropping below $20 and Brent hitting its lowest
level in 18 years, on heightened fears that the global coronavirus shutdown could last months and demand
for fuel could decline further.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading much higher on expectations demand will
rise again with the return of economic growth after governments loosen travel restrictions once the
coronavirus spread slows.
    Speculators last week cut their net short positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange for a
fourth week in a row to their lowest since May 2019, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
    The premium of futures for November over October NGV20-X20, which traders use to bet on demand next
winter, rose to its highest since August 2010 for a second day in a row.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and demand for energy, gas was
already trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled
utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Analysts project gas stockpiles will hit an all-time high in 2020 as drillers keep producing record
amounts of fuel even though demand is expected to slump.
    Before the outbreak, analysts projected the United States would export much of its surplus gas to
other countries. But suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are flooding the market with excess cargoes
in the face of declining demand, and analysts expect buyers to cancel more U.S. cargoes in coming months
as gas prices plunge.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S.
Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 97.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. That is much lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 98.2 bcfd
this week and 101.9 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants edged up to 9.3 bcfd on Sunday from 9.2 bcfd on
Saturday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time
daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 93.8 bcfd on Sunday from 93.9 bcfd on Saturday,
according to Refinitiv.
          
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -22            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             183            217          185          194          204
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              33             24           26          26            20
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             216            241          211          220          224
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.7         93.7        90.2          76.9
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.5          7.0          8.1          8.5
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.2
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5          100.3        100.7        98.3          85.6
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.9          2.8          2.7          2.6
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.6          5.6          4.8          3.8
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.2          9.4          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.7          8.5         10.5          12.3
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.1         11.9        15.5          19.4
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           26.9         27.6        25.3          23.7
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.2        23.1          22.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.7
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.0          2.1          2.5
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.2         77.0        81.2          85.3
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           97.9         94.9        92.7          93.5
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.70           1.73                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.13           1.28                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.13           2.25                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.07           1.25                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.33           1.48                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.20           1.38                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.58           1.80                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.28           0.21                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             16.50          15.50                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                17.50          19.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.00          27.50                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   15.00          16.50                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              15.50          13.50                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   18.50          12.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
