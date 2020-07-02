U.S. natgas futures gain on hotter forecasts; focus on storage report

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose on Thursday as forecasts for higher than normal temperatures drove expectations of increased cooling demand for the fuel, while investors awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly storage report. The August gas futures contract was up 1.7 cents, or 1%, at $1.688 per million British thermal units by 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT). "The natural gas weather outlook still remains relatively bullish, meaning (a) hot stretch coming up over the next few weeks," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis. Weather forecasts pointed toward a hot summer, with Refinitiv data indicating 248 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the Lower 48 states over the next two weeks. The normal for this time of year is 194 CDDs. Investors are now eyeing the EIA's weekly storage report, scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). U.S. utilities likely injected a higher-than-normal 78 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week after steps to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus reduced demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. "If we do get a something near 70 injection today in the storage report and the weather remains supported, we will continue to rally into July," DiDona said. Prolonged lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus have kept many businesses shut, cutting U.S. LNG exports by half since the start of the year with stockpiles filling fast, expected to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year June 26 June 19 June 26 average (Forecast) (Actual) June 26 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +78 +120 +92 +65 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 3 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 248 248 221 203 194 U.S. GFS TDDs 250 250 224 207 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.3 87.3 87.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.5 6.4 6.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 93.7 93.7 94.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.4 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.1 4.1 3.3 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 U.S. Power Plant 37.3 39.0 43.0 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 74.6 78.7 Total U.S. Demand 84.9 86.5 89.8 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.69 1.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.46 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.15 2.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.33 1.46 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 1.66 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.51 1.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.54 1.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.21 1.39 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.75 21.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.28 23.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.00 35.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.05 2.05 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 22.25 22.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 22.75 22.75 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)