U.S. natgas futures held near an 8-month high on rising LNG exports, hot weather

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday held near an eight-month high as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continue to rise and on forecasts for more hot weather and heating demand through early September than previously expected. Front-month gas futures fell 0.8 cents, or 0.3%, to $2.409 per million British thermal units at 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Dec. 5. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 59% jump in prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in August helped pull U.S. gas futures up about 33% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to a three-month high of 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. With temperatures expected to remain hot through early September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will hold around 90.2 bcfd this week and next. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday. U.S. production has averaged 88.5 bcfd so far in August, up from a two-month high of 88.0 bcfd in July. That, however, is still well below November's all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. In California, meanwhile, power companies continued to urge customers to conserve energy through Thursday to avoid more rotating outages as the brutal heat wave blanketing the state over the past week pushes the demand forecast for Wednesday over the prior day's three-year high. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 14 Aug 7 Aug 14 average (Actual) (Actual) Aug 14 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +58 +56 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 4 2 6 7 U.S. GFS CDDs 195 191 195 181 170 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 195 197 187 177 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 88.5 88.6 92.9 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.6 6.9 8.3 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.2 95.4 101.2 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.4 4.7 4.8 5.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.7 41.6 41.4 42.8 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.8 77.8 77.6 79.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 89.7 90.2 90.1 92.6 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.45 2.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.42 1.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.41 3.53 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.27 1.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.21 2.16 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.36 1.48 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.51 13.34 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.69 0.79 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 25.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 29.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.00 46.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 107.50 177.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 200.75 1310.56 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 199.75 698.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)