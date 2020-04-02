Energy
U.S. natgas futures hold near 24-year low ahead of storage report

    April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a
few cents of a 24-year low on Thursday as the market waits for
direction from a federal report expected to show the last
storage draw of the winter season.
    Traders noted that lack of movement came despite a 10% rise
in oil prices and forecasts calling for cooler weather and more
demand next week than previously expected.
    Analysts said utilities likely pulled a slightly bigger than
usual 24 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the
week ended March 27. That compares with an increase of 6 bcf
during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average
reduction of 19 bcf for the period.
    If correct, the decrease for the week ended March 27 would
bring stockpiles to 1.981 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 16.9% above
the five-year average of 1.694 tcf for this time of year.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.8 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.605 per
million British thermal units at 8:09 a.m. EDT (1209 GMT). On
Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since August 1995.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in
years as record production and months of mild winter weather
enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021
 were trading at much higher levels than the
front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year
once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar
2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 16
days and over 2025 for six days.
    With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider
Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states,
including exports, would slide from an average of 97.8 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.6 bcfd next week.
Still, next week's forecast was higher than the 93.1 bcfd
Refinitiv forecast on Wednesday.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to
9.1 bcfd on Wednesday from 9.3 bcfd on Tuesday, according to
Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week
and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 92.9 bcfd on
Wednesday from 93.2 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv.
That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an
all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    In the spot market, next-day power at the SP-15
EL-PK-SP15-SNL hub in Southern California fell to a record low
for a second day in a row, according to Refinitiv data going
back to 2010.
                  
                                        Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         March 27      March 20      March 27     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                 March 27    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                -24            -29           +6          -19      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             195            187          185          194          192
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              28             32           26          26            22
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             223            219          211          220          214
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.0         93.3        90.2          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.3          6.1          8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5           99.3         99.3        98.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          1.9          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.6          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.1          9.1          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.7          8.7         10.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           14.0         12.2        15.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           27.4         27.8        25.3          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.4        23.1          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.6         77.9        81.2          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           97.8         94.6        92.7          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.69           1.71                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.38           1.59                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.27           2.23                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.27           1.39                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.51           1.57                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.54           1.65                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.53           1.48                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.21           0.24                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             19.00          20.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.25          20.00                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             16.75          16.25                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   19.75          19.00                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              12.25          11.75                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   12.00          12.50                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
