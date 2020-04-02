U.S. natgas futures hold near 24-year low ahead of storage report

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of a 24-year low on Thursday as the market waits for direction from a federal report expected to show the last storage draw of the winter season. Traders noted that lack of movement came despite a 10% rise in oil prices and forecasts calling for cooler weather and more demand next week than previously expected. Analysts said utilities likely pulled a slightly bigger than usual 24 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 27. That compares with an increase of 6 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 19 bcf for the period. If correct, the decrease for the week ended March 27 would bring stockpiles to 1.981 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 16.9% above the five-year average of 1.694 tcf for this time of year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.8 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.605 per million British thermal units at 8:09 a.m. EDT (1209 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since August 1995. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Looking ahead, gas prices in late 2020 and 2021 were trading at much higher levels than the front-month on expectations demand will rise later this year once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over calendar 2022 for 16 days and over 2025 for six days. With the coming of spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 97.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.6 bcfd next week. Still, next week's forecast was higher than the 93.1 bcfd Refinitiv forecast on Wednesday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.1 bcfd on Wednesday from 9.3 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 92.9 bcfd on Wednesday from 93.2 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30. In the spot market, next-day power at the SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL hub in Southern California fell to a record low for a second day in a row, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2010. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 27 March 20 March 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 27 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -24 -29 +6 -19 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 195 187 185 194 192 U.S. GFS CDDs 28 32 26 26 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 223 219 211 220 214 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.0 93.3 90.2 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.3 6.1 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 99.3 99.3 98.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.6 1.9 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.6 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.1 9.1 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.7 8.7 10.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 16.9 14.0 12.2 15.5 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 27.4 27.8 25.3 21.5 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.4 23.1 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.6 77.9 81.2 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 97.8 94.6 92.7 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.69 1.71 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.38 1.59 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.27 2.23 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.27 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.51 1.57 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.54 1.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.53 1.48 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.21 0.24 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.00 20.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 19.25 20.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.75 16.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.75 19.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 12.25 11.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 12.00 12.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)