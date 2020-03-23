U.S. natgas futures hold near 24-year low on forecasts for milder weather

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Monday held near a 24-year low as forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week offset a projected increase in gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals and a cooler outlook this week. Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.6 cents, or 0.4%, to $1.598 per million British thermal units at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), their lowest since August 1995. The all-time low for gas futures is $1.04 in January 1992. In reaction to the collapse in gas futures, speculators last week slashed short positions in NYMEX futures and options by the most on record. They cut net short position on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange to their lowest since November, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data on Refinitiv's Eikon going back to 2006. Implied volatility for gas futures, meanwhile, has more than doubled since late February as gas and oil prices plunged over the past few weeks. U.S. crude futures fell to their lowest since 2002. Oil lost more than half its value since March 5, the day before Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on a new OPEC+ plan to cut output and instead decided to flood the market with new oil supplies. Those decisions occurred as government lockdowns and other steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus slowed global economic growth and demand for energy. Looking ahead, the premium of gas futures for November over October NGV20-X20 rose to its highest since October 2010, while the premium of calendar 2021 over 2022 rose for a record seventh session in a row on expectations low energy prices should start to boost energy demand later this year. Even before the coronavirus started to spread, gas prices were already trading near their lowest in years as record production and months of mild weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely this winter. Now with the coming of milder spring-like weather, data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, would slide from an average of 105.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 100.1 bcfd next week. That compares with Refinitiv's forecast on Friday of 104.7 bcfd this week and 103.4 bcfd next week. The amount of gas expected to flow to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to hold at 9.4 bcfd for a third day in a row on Monday. That compares with an average of 8.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. With the weather turning milder, next-day power prices in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL fell to their lowest since July 2015. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year March 20 March 13 March 20 average (Forecast) (Actual) March 20 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -22 -9 -39 -40 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 220 240 231 222 233 U.S. GFS CDDs 24 29 13 21 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 244 269 244 243 249 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.9 93.9 90.2 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.0 6.9 8.4 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.0 100.9 100.8 98.6 85.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.5 2.6 3.0 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.6 4.8 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 7.8 9.4 9.5 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 11.4 10.1 11.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.8 17.3 14.8 16.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.9 28.8 27.8 24.7 23.7 U.S. Industrial 23.2 23.3 22.9 22.9 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 88.3 87.9 82.4 82.5 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 104.4 105.4 100.1 94.3 93.5 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.76 1.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.52 1.25 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.43 2.61 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.33 1.22 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 1.54 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.61 1.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.03 2.13 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.51 1.05 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 15.50 16.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 22.75 21.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.75 22.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 19.50 25.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 21.00 20.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.00 27.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)