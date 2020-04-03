U.S. natgas futures hold near 24-yr low on rising oil output worries

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday held near a 24-year low as concerns that higher crude prices could boost gas production from U.S. shale oil fields offset forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand in mid April. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.553 per million British thermal units at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT). On Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since August 1995 for a second straight day. For the week, the gas front-month was down about 5% after rising about 2% last week. Crude futures, meanwhile, rose on Friday on increasing hopes of a new global deal to cut global crude supply. Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in years as record production and months of mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely. Gas prices, however, are trading much higher for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 on expectations demand will rise in coming months after governments loosen travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of coronavirus. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022 for 17 days and over 2025 for seven days. Data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will slide from an average of 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.6 bcfd next week as the weather moderates before rising to 97.9 bcfd when temperatures are expected to drop again. That compares with Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday of 97.8 bcfd this week and 94.6 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 9.0 bcfd on Thursday from 9.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31. Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 92.8 bcfd on Thursday from 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30. In the spot market, next-day power at the SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL hub in Southern California fell to a record low for a third day in a row, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2010, while gas at the U.S. Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark in Louisiana fell to its lowest since March 2016. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April 3 March 27 April 3 average (Forecast) (Actual) April 3 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +10 -19 +25 +6 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 201 195 185 194 188 U.S. GFS CDDs 25 28 26 26 23 U.S. GFS TDDs 226 223 211 220 211 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.6 93.1 93.1 90.2 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.2 6.0 8.1 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.5 99.4 99.1 98.3 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.6 2.0 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.5 4.8 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.1 8.4 4.0 1.8 U.S. Commercial 11.2 9.6 8.9 10.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 16.9 13.8 12.7 15.5 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 29.4 27.3 27.7 25.3 21.5 U.S. Industrial 23.2 22.7 22.6 23.1 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 80.2 78.6 81.2 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 105.1 97.4 94.6 92.7 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.55 1.69 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.36 1.38 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.27 2.27 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.42 1.51 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.44 1.54 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.46 1.53 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.14 0.21 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 20.50 19.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 17.50 19.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.50 16.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 22.50 19.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.25 12.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 11.50 12.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)