Energy
April 3, 2020 / 12:46 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. natgas futures hold near 24-yr low on rising oil output worries

8 Min Read

    April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday held
near a 24-year low as concerns that higher crude prices could
boost gas production from U.S. shale oil fields offset forecasts
for cooler weather and higher heating demand in mid April.
    Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New
York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.553 per
million British thermal units at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT). On
Thursday, the contract closed at its lowest since August 1995
for a second straight day.
    For the week, the gas front-month was down about 5% after
rising about 2% last week.
    Crude futures, meanwhile, rose on Friday on increasing hopes
of a new global deal to cut global crude supply.
    Even before the coronavirus started to cut global economic
growth and energy demand, gas was trading near its lowest in
years as record production and months of mild winter weather
enabled utilities to leave more fuel in storage, making
shortages and price spikes unlikely.
    Gas prices, however, are trading much higher for the balance
of 2020 and calendar 2021 on expectations
demand will rise in coming months after governments loosen
travel and work restrictions after slowing the spread of
coronavirus. Calendar 2021 has traded at a premium over 2022
 for 17 days and over 2025 for seven days.
    Data provider Refinitiv projected gas demand in the U.S.
Lower 48 states, including exports, will slide from an average
of 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 94.6 bcfd
next week as the weather moderates before rising to 97.9 bcfd
when temperatures are expected to drop again. That compares with
Refinitiv's forecasts on Thursday of 97.8 bcfd this week and
94.6 bcfd next week.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to
9.0 bcfd on Thursday from 9.1 bcfd on Wednesday, according to
Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 9.1 bcfd last week
and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.
    Gas production in the Lower 48 states eased to 92.8 bcfd on
Thursday from 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv.
That compares with an average of 92.9 bcfd last week and an
all-time daily high of 96.5 bcfd on Nov. 30.
    In the spot market, next-day power at the SP-15
EL-PK-SP15-SNL hub in Southern California fell to a record low
for a third day in a row, according to Refinitiv data going back
to 2010, while gas at the U.S. Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL benchmark
in Louisiana fell to its lowest since March 2016.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                         April 3       March 27      April 3      average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  April 3    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +10            -19          +25          +6       
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             201            195          185          194          188
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              25             28           26          26            23
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             226            223          211          220          211
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              93.6           93.1         93.1        90.2          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.9            6.2          6.0          8.1          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                        100.5           99.4         99.1        98.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.5            2.6          2.0          2.7          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    5.6            5.5          5.5          4.8          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          9.2            9.1          8.4          4.0          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           11.2           9.6          8.9         10.5          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          16.9           13.8         12.7        15.5          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          29.4           27.3         27.7        25.3          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           23.2           22.7         22.6        23.1          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.6          4.6          4.6          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.3            2.1          2.1          2.1          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    87.8           80.2         78.6        81.2          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                        105.1           97.4         94.6        92.7          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.55           1.69                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.36           1.38                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.27           2.27                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.25           1.27                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.42           1.51                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.44           1.54                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.46           1.53                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 0.14           0.21                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             20.50          19.00                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                17.50          19.25                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.50          16.75                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   22.50          19.75                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              11.25          12.25                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   11.50          12.00                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below