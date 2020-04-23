U.S. natgas futures hold near 9-week high ahead of storage report

April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a nine-week high on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual weekly storage build. Analysts said utilities likely injected 39 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 17. That compares with an increase of 92 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 49 bcf for the period. If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 2.136 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 20.3% above the five-year average of 1.776 tcf for this time of year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 0.7 cents, or 0.4%, to $1.932 per million British thermal units at 7:56 a.m. EDT (1156 GMT). Despite expectations demand will decline due to government lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, gas futures were on track to rise for a third week in a row - up about 19% during that time - on expectations production will decline as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the massive recent collapse of U.S. crude prices. Analysts have said that what is bad for oil is good for gas because those oil wells also produce a lot of gas. U.S. crude was on track to fall for a third week in a row or about 45% during that time. Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading even higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump as the economy snaps back once governments loosen travel and work restrictions. Calendar 2021 has traded over 2022 for 31 days in a row and over 2025 for 21 days. In the long-term, the EIA projected the reduction in drilling will cut gas production to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019. That would be the first annual production decline since 2016 and the first time output fell for two consecutive years since 2005. Those expected declines are showing up in the daily data. Gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an 11-week low of 92.1 bcfd on Wednesday from 92.3 bcfd on Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv. Demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, meanwhile, is also expected to decline as the weather turns milder, falling from 93.1 bcfd this week to 87.8 bcfd next, according to Refinitiv. That is lower than Wednesday's forecasts of 93.5 bcfd this week and 88.9 bcfd next week. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year April April 10 April 17 average 17(Forecast) (Actual) April 17 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +29 +73 +92 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 124 124 113 120 115 U.S. GFS CDDs 59 59 45 46 42 U.S. GFS TDDs 173 173 158 166 157 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.2 92.5 92.6 89.8 77.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.3 5.9 6.7 7.8 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.5 98.3 99.3 97.6 85.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.7 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.4 4.6 4.9 4.0 3.7 U.S. LNG Exports 8.4 8.1 8.1 5.1 1.8 U.S. Commercial 10.2 9.0 7.3 6.5 8.2 U.S. Residential 14.5 12.4 9.1 7.7 11.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.5 27.2 27.2 25.7 21.5 U.S. Industrial 23.4 22.6 22.1 21.8 23.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 78.0 72.3 68.5 70.9 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 93.1 87.8 80.3 78.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.90 1.92 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.81 1.81 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.29 2.36 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.61 1.66 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.88 1.83 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.05 2.14 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.70 1.61 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.27 0.33 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 22.00 20.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.00 21.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 39.00 19.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 12.45 15.40 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 17.75 12.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 15.00 13.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)