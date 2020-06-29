U.S. natgas futures jump 10% on warmer weather view

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 10% on Monday, regaining some ground after slumping to its lowest in over 25 years in the previous session, as forecasts for warmer weather drove expectations of higher cooling demand for the fuel. In its first day as the front month, the August gas futures contract rose 15.6 cents, or 10.4%, to $1.701 per million British thermal units at 10:30 a.m. EDT (GMT). U.S. natural gas futures slumped to their lowest since August 1995 in the previous session as the market focused on demand destruction from the coronavirus, swelling stockpiles and lower liquefied natural gas exports earlier in the month. "With temperature going up, cooling demand has increased and forecasts say they will continue to increase. Along with that, Chesapeake's restructuring has also signaled some drop in supply," said Phil Flynn, Price Futures Group senior market analyst. Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets. Refinitiv data indicated 222 cooling degree days (CDDs) in the lower 48 states over the next two weeks. The normal is 190 CDDs for this time of year. However, prolonged lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus have kept many businesses shut cutting U.S. LNG exports by half since the start of the year with stockpiles filling fast, expected to reach a record 4.1 trillion cubic feet by the end of October. Refinitiv said production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 87.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June, down from a 16-month low of 88.2 bcfd in May and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 26 Jun 19 Jun 26 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 26 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +77 +120 +92 +65 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 3 5 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 222 218 213 200 190 U.S. GFS TDDs 225 221 216 205 194 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)