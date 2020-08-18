U.S. natgas futures jump to 8-month high on rising LNG exports, hot weather

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped to an eight-month high on Tuesday on rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, a decline in output and forecasts for warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Front-month gas futures rose 9.9 cents, or 4.2%, to $2.438 per million British thermal units at 8:56 a.m. EDT (1256 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 5. Power prices in the U.S. West, meanwhile, soared to record highs for a second day during a brutal heat wave as California utilities urged consumers to keep conserving energy to avoid more rotating outages with demand expected to hit an all-time high on Tuesday. Although U.S. and European gas contracts mostly trade on their own fundamentals, a 59% jump in prices at the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in the Netherlands so far in August helped pull U.S. gas up about 36% this month. That made it profitable for more U.S. LNG cargoes to go to Europe. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. Pipeline gas flowing to the plants climbed to a three-month high of 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month from a 21-month low of 3.3 bcfd in July. With temperatures expected to moderate now that the hottest days of summer are past, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will decline from an average of 89.9 bcfd this week to 88.8 bcfd next week. That is higher than Refinitiv's forecast on Monday. On a daily basis output is on track to fall to 87.2 bcfd on Tuesday, its lowest in a month, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv that is subject to change later in the day. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 14 Aug 7 Aug 14 average (Actual) (Actual) Aug 14 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +43 +58 +56 +44 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 5 2 6 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 191 188 195 181 172 U.S. GFS TDDs 195 193 197 187 178 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.0 88.7 88.7 92.9 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.7 6.9 8.3 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.9 95.3 95.6 101.2 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.0 2.0 3.0 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.4 4.7 4.7 5.1 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.7 41.5 40.3 42.8 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.6 21.6 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.8 77.6 76.5 79.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 89.7 89.9 88.8 92.6 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.32 2.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.29 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.53 3.32 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.45 1.06 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.16 2.11 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.48 1.22 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 13.34 6.35 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.79 1.88 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.50 20.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25 27.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 46.00 120.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 177.50 100.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 1310.56 350.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 698.00 270.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)