U.S. natgas futures jump to 9-month high on Gulf of Mexico storms

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to their highest in nine months on Monday as tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico curbed output, even as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continued to rise. Front-month gas futures rose 5.3 cents, or 2.2%, to $2.501 per million British thermal units at 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419 GMT), having earlier touched their highest since Nov. 27 at $2.525. Energy companies shut 44.6%, or 1,205 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output due to twin storm threat in the Gulf of Mexico, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday. Marco, previously a hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday, while Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC). "There is still a possibility that Laura could become a Category 2 or a Category 3 hurricane next week. ... So, we are going to see some production losses because of the shutdown," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "(However,) the question is if the production loss is going to be bigger than demand," he said, adding that expectations of improvement in the global LNG exports market is offering some additional support to prices. U.S. LNG exports were on track to rise in August for the first time in six months. With a seasonal cooling of the weather expected in September, Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, would slide from an average of 91.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 87.4 bcfd in the coming weeks. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 21 Aug Aug 21 average (Forecast) 14(Actual) Aug 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +50 +43 +60 +49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 6 5 5 11 10 U.S. GFS CDDs 197 204 179 165 158 U.S. GFS TDDs 203 209 184 176 168 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.6 87.1 87.3 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.9 6.8 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.2 94.0 94.1 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.9 1.9 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.9 5.7 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.7 5.0 4.7 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.8 42.5 38.8 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.7 75.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 91.5 87.4 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.39 2.35 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.30 1.20 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.20 3.25 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.15 1.09 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.15 2.21 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.31 1.40 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.09 5.10 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.24 1.75 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.75 25.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 28.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.00 28.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 32.08 18.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 105.50 145.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.00 77.25 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)