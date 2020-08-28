U.S. natgas futures jump to fresh 9-month high following contract roll

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped to a fresh nine-month high on Friday as the front-month rolled to a new more expensive contract and lots of production remained shut along the Gulf Coast from Hurricane Laura. In addition, pipeline exports to Mexico climbed to a record high for a fourth day in a row and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports started to edge up after dropping to an 18-month low earlier in the week when two LNG plants in Louisiana shut for Laura. The remnants of Hurricane Laura, which smashed into the Gulf Coast as a major Category 4 storm early Thursday, are now over Arkansas. Energy firms along the Gulf Coast are assessing damage to their oil and gas infrastructure as they slowly return their pipes and plants to service. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most active October contract remained unchanged at $2.707 per million British thermal units at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1211 GMT). But since October futures are trading much higher than where the September contract closed on Thursday, the front-month was up almost 5%, putting it on track for its highest settle since Nov. 8. For the week, the front-month was up 10%. That puts the contract up for a fourth week in a row for the first time since May 2019, gaining a total of 50% over those four weeks. On a daily basis, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export terminals was on track to rise on Friday for a second day in a row to 2.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). On Wednesday, pipeline flows to the LNG plants fell to 2.3 bcfd, their lowest since February 2019, after Cheniere Energy Inc and Cameron LNG shut their Louisiana plants. U.S. output, meanwhile, was on track to drop to a three-month low of 85.3 bcfd on Friday as many wells in the Gulf remain shut for Laura, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Aug 28 Aug 21 Aug 28 average (Forecast) (Actual) Aug 28 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +37 +45 +77 +66 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 9 4 10 13 U.S. GFS CDDs 175 182 179 168 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 187 191 183 178 160 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 88.6 86.5 86.0 92.7 79.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.1 7.1 7.7 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 95.2 93.5 93.1 100.4 87.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.8 1.9 3.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 6.2 5.9 5.5 4.4 U.S. LNG Exports 4.7 3.8 3.2 6.5 2.0 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 41.8 42.5 39.4 33.9 36.6 U.S. Industrial 21.6 21.5 21.5 21.5 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.3 4.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.9 78.6 75.5 70.0 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 90.4 90.5 86.5 85.1 80.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.52 2.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.62 2.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.56 3.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.20 1.35 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.28 2.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.35 1.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.05 4.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.07 1.25 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 23.00 23.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 29.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.38 55.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 20.75 23.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.75 93.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.75 85.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)