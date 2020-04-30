Credit RSS
U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of weekly storage report

    April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged on Thursday as
the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a slightly smaller than usual
storage build last week.
    Analysts said utilities likely injected 69 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the
week ended April 24. That compares with an increase of 114 bcf during the same week last year and a
five-year (2015-19) average build of 74 bcf for the period.
    If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 2.209 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.1% above the
five-year average of 1.850 tcf for this time of year.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m.
EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
    Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.1 cents,
or 0.6%, to $1.880 per million British thermal units at 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT).
    Gas prices have trended higher over the past few weeks because output is slowing as drillers shut oil
wells in shale basins due to the recent collapse in crude prices. Those oil wells also produce a
lot of gas. That gas price increase, however, has been restrained as global lockdowns to fight the
coronavirus reduce domestic demand and exports.
    Looking ahead, gas futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
higher than the front-month on expectations demand will jump once governments loosen travel and work
restrictions.
    EIA projected gas production will fall to an annual average of 91.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd)
in 2020 and 87.5 bcfd in 2021 from a record 92.2 bcfd in 2019 as drillers shut wells and cut spending.

    Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 92.7 bcfd so far in
April, down from 93.2 bcfd in March and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    EIA projected coronavirus lockdowns will cut U.S. gas use - not including exports - to an average of
83.8 bcfd in 2020 and 81.2 bcfd in 2021 from a record 85.0 bcfd in 2019.
    With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand in the Lower 48 states, including
exports, would slide from an average of 86.2 bcfd this week to 85.0 bcfd next week. That compares with
Refinitiv's forecasts on Wednesday of 86.3 bcfd this week and 84.6 bcfd next week.
    Even though the coronavirus is cutting gas use worldwide, EIA still expects U.S. exports to hit
record highs in coming years as more LNG export plants and pipelines enter service. Still, the agency has
reduced its projections on the pace of that growth due to the pandemic.
    Refinitiv said U.S. pipeline exports to Canada averaged 2.4 bcfd so far in April, down from 2.8 bcfd
in March and an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December. Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile,
averaged 4.6 bcfd so far this month, down from a record 5.6 bcfd in March.
    U.S. LNG exports averaged 8.0 bcfd so far in April, according to Refinitiv, down from 8.3 bcfd in
March and an all-time monthly high of 8.7 bcfd in February.
              
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                           April       April 17      April 24     average    
                                       24(Forecast)     (Actual)                 April 24    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +69            +43          +114         +74      
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                          
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm      
 U.S. GFS HDDs                             111            105          110          97            90
 U.S. GFS CDDs                              57             59           55          57            55
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             168            164          165          154          145
                                                                                             
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                       
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                 Last Year   Average For
                                                                                                Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                
                                                                                             
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              92.6           91.7         91.8        89.6          77.2
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  5.9            5.9          6.6          7.7          8.1
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0          0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         98.5           97.7         98.4        97.3          85.4
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.4            2.8          2.8          2.5          2.3
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.6            4.7          4.7          4.6          3.7
 U.S. LNG Exports                          8.1            7.4          8.0          5.2          1.8
 U.S. Commercial                           9.1            7.3          6.8          7.2          8.2
 U.S. Residential                          12.5           9.2          8.4          9.1          11.3
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.0           26.3         25.8        26.8          21.5
 U.S. Industrial                           22.7           22.1         22.0        22.2          23.0
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.6            4.5          4.5          4.5          4.6
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    2.1            1.9          1.9          1.9          2.2
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    78.0           71.4         69.6        71.8          70.9
 Total U.S. Demand                         93.1           86.2         85.0        84.1          78.7
                                                                                             
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                          
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.73           1.80                               
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.55           1.69                               
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.38           2.52                               
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.49           1.60                               
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.64           1.72                               
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.64           1.75                               
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           1.88           1.87                               
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.41           1.49                               
                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                        
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                             
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             18.75          20.25                               
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                19.15          16.75                               
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             20.00          21.25                               
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   12.00          13.71                               
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              17.50          23.00                               
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   13.75          23.75                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
