May 28, 2020 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. natgas futures little changed ahead of weekly storage report

    May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market awaited
direction from a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual weekly storage build.
    Analysts said utilities likely injected 107 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the
week ended May 22. That compares with an increase of 110 bcf during the same week last year and a
five-year (2015-19) average build of 93 bcf for the period.
    If correct, the increase would bring stockpiles to 2.610 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 19.2% above the
five-year average of 2.189 tcf for this time of year.
    On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for the most actively traded July contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.882 per million British thermal units at
7:58 a.m. EDT (1158 GMT). Even though the July futures were flat with where it closed in the
prior session, it was up about 9% from where the June contract expired on Wednesday.
    Looking ahead, futures for the balance of 2020 and calendar 2021 were trading
about 20% and 41% over the front-month, respectively, on expectations the economy will snap back as
governments lift coronavirus-linked travel restrictions.
    Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.3 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.9 bcfd in April and an
all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November.
    Refinitiv slightly reduced its demand projections for the next two weeks, including exports, to 78.4
bcfd from 78.5 bcfd on Wednesday due to slightly milder weather forecasts.
    With U.S. gas prices higher than European benchmarks through the summer
, U.S. LNG exports averaged 6.5 bcfd so far in May, down from a four-month low of 8.1 bcfd
in April and a record 8.7 bcfd in February.
    
                                       Week ended      Week ended    Year ago   Five-year   
                                          May 22        May 15        May 22     average    
                                        (Forecast)      (Actual)                  May 22    
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                +107           +83          +110        +93      
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                         
 Two-Week Total Forecast               Current Day     Prior Day    Prior Year   10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                   Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                              16             15           24          32           29
 U.S. GFS CDDs                             140            136          125         120          115
 U.S. GFS TDDs                             156            151          149         152          144
                                                                                            
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                      
                                        Prior Week    Current Week  Next Week   This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                Last Year   Average For
                                                                                               Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                               
                                                                                            
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production              88.3           88.1         88.3        89.7         77.0
 U.S. Imports from Canada                  6.0            6.1          6.2         7.7          7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                          0.0            0.0          0.0         0.0          0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                         94.3           94.2         94.5        97.4         84.9
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                    2.1            2.1          2.1         2.4          1.9
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                    4.9            4.7          4.7         4.8          3.9
 U.S. LNG Exports                          5.9            6.0          6.4         5.7          2.0
 U.S. Commercial                           5.4            4.6          4.6         4.9          5.5
 U.S. Residential                          5.6            4.0          3.9         4.7          6.1
 U.S. Power Plant                          27.1           29.2         28.8        28.7         25.3
 U.S. Industrial                           21.7           21.4         21.5        21.5         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                           4.4            4.4          4.4         4.4          4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                    1.8            1.7          1.7         1.8          1.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                         0.1            0.1          0.1         0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                    66.0           65.6         65.1        66.1         64.0
 Total U.S. Demand                         78.9           78.4         78.3        79.0         71.8
                                                                                            
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                         
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL                   1.78           1.79                              
 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL        1.52           1.43                              
 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL             2.61           2.60                              
 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL           1.46           1.45                              
 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL           1.70           1.70                              
 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL         1.58           1.72                              
 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL           2.28           2.30                              
 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL                 1.63           1.60                              
                                                                                            
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                       
 Hub                                   Current Day     Prior Day                            
 New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL             21.00          20.75                              
 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL                23.25          22.75                              
 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL             21.25          23.00                              
 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL                   21.13          22.00                              
 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL              17.88          26.25                              
 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL                   30.00          26.75                              
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
